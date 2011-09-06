* Swiss franc drops broadly after SNB sets EUR/CHF target

* Euro jumps 8 pct above 1.2000 francs

* SNB's resolve will be tested as safe-haven inflows strong (Recasts, adds details, adds quote,updates prices, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The Swiss franc plunged against the euro and dollar on Tuesday, after Switzerland's central bank shocked markets by setting a floor for the euro/Swiss exchange rate in an effort to curb franc strength which has taken a toll on the economy.

The euro rocketed on electronic trading platform EBS, after the Swiss National Bank set a rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro EURCHF=EBS and said it would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

However, many analysts questioned whether the move could succeed given the robust demand for safe-haven assets that drove the franc to record highs last month.

Within minutes of the announcement, the euro leapt to 1.22 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest since early July and up 10 percent on the day. It pulled back to 1.2036, up 8.4 percent.

The dollar jumped to 0.85799 francs CHF=EBS on EBS and was last up 8.6 percent at 0.8552 francs.

"The announcement of this peg was not expected given apprehension towards direct intervention that left the SNB with an FX loss of $21 billion last year." said Eric Theoret, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto."

Some analysts were sceptical the SNB would be able to fight franc strength for long, as it faces huge losses on its balance sheet if it keeps the proceeds of franc selling in euros.

"The implementation of a peg and its ongoing enforcement will open up the central bank to potentially unlimited purchases of the euro if the euro/Swiss franc rate should fall below 1.20," said Scotia's Theoret.

At the same time, tame Swiss inflation allows the bank more leeway to keep the target in place for some time, as a weaker currency was unlikely to fuel significantly higher price risks.

EURO RISKS AHEAD

The Swiss franc has dropped roughly 20 percent versus the euro in the past month as the single currency has soared from a lifetime low of 1.0075 hit in early August on EBS.

As a result, fund managers who took bets that the franc would fall around that time were sitting on hefty gains.

Morgan Stanley analysts argued in a note the SNB action was unlikely to help the euro much, and could even increase market speculation the European Central Bank would become less hawkish and prepare the ground for rate cuts.

The euro rose to $1.42863 on EBS EUR=EBS, up more than 1 percent on the day after trading almost flat before the Swiss announcement but gave up those gains to trade down 0.2 percent at $1.4072.

Market players said the key risk for the euro this week was that the ECB would signal a pause in its rate tightening cycle.

Concerns the next tranche of bailout funds for Greece may be delayed, worries about European bank funding and rising Italian government bond yields on speculation Rome may struggle to implement new austerity measures kept the euro under pressure.

The dollar rose against the yen on EBS JPY= on speculation the SNB's measures could encourage the Japanese authorities to intervene in coming days. The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 77.483, well off a record low of 75.941 struck on Aug 19.

"The SNB's move has created some paranoia about central bank intervention and some speculative positions could be cut," said Pierre Lequeux, head of FX management at Aviva Investors in London.

The dollar index .DXY rose 0.7 percent on the day to 75.665, having earlier climbed to its highest since mid July at 75.704. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)