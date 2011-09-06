* Swiss franc drops broadly after SNB sets EUR/CHF target

* SNB's resolve will be tested as safe-haven inflows strong (Recasts, adds details, adds quote, updates prices)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 The Swiss franc plunged almost 10 percent against the euro on Tuesday after Switzerland's central bank shocked markets by setting a limit on how much its currency can strengthen against the euro.

The euro rocketed on electronic trading platform EBS after the Swiss National Bank set a rate target of 1.20 francs to the euro EURCHF=EBS to bolster the economy, and said it would enforce it by buying foreign currency in unlimited quantities. [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

While some analysts question whether the move can sustain given the robust demand for safe-haven assets that drove the franc to record highs last month, Tuesday's reaction was dramatic.

The euro leapt to 1.22 francs on trading platform EBS, its highest since early July and up almost 10 percent on the day. It was last up 8.4 percent at 1.2031 francs. The gains ended four days of declines.

The dollar rose as high as 0.8600 francs CHF=EBS on EBS and was last up 9.3 percent at 0.8595 francs. It also snapped a four day drop against the franc with Tuesday's advance.

"The announcement of this peg was not expected given apprehension towards direct intervention that left the SNB with an FX loss of $21 billion last year." said Eric Theoret, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto."

Some analysts were sceptical the SNB's effort to fight franc strength to help the economy can last, as it faces huge losses on its balance sheet if it keeps the proceeds of franc selling in euros.

"The implementation of a peg and its ongoing enforcement will open up the central bank to potentially unlimited purchases of the euro if the euro/Swiss franc rate should fall below 1.20," said Scotia's Theoret.

At the same time, tame Swiss inflation allows the bank more leeway to keep the target in place for some time, as a weaker currency was unlikely to fuel significantly higher price risks.

"This morning the Swiss National Bank went to war over its currency," said James Hughes, senior market analyst Alpari (UK) Ltd in London.

The latest SNB move comes after it cut its already low interest rate target to nil on Aug. 3. It also flooded the banking system with francs, effectively driving money market and forward rates deep into negative territory and making holding Swiss francs a costly proposition for investors.

Graphic shows the scale of the move in EURCHF:

link.reuters.com/mab63s

Graphic on Swiss export growth vs euro zone:

link.reuters.com/wug33s

Graphic on Swiss companies earnings momentum vs Europe

link.reuters.com/xug33s

Euro/Swiss franc implied vols fall sharply [ID:nL5E7K61MQ]

Reuters Insider show on SNB move:

link.reuters.com/bab63s

EURO RISKS AHEAD

The Swiss franc has dropped roughly 20 percent versus the euro in the past month as the single currency has soared from a lifetime low of 1.0075 hit in early August on EBS.

As a result, fund managers who took bets that the franc would fall around that time were sitting on hefty gains.

Morgan Stanley analysts argued in a note the SNB action was unlikely to help the euro much, and could even increase market speculation the European Central Bank would become less hawkish and prepare the ground for rate cuts.

The euro rose to $1.42863 on EBS EUR=EBS, up more than 1 percent on the day after trading almost flat before the Swiss announcement but gave up those gains to trade down 0.7 percent at $1.39961. The session low of $1.39720 also marked the first euro trading below $1.4000 since July 13.

Market players said the key risk for the euro this week was that the ECB would signal a pause in its rate tightening cycle.

Concerns the next tranche of bailout funds for Greece may be delayed, worries about European bank funding and rising Italian government bond yields on speculation Rome may struggle to implement new austerity measures kept the euro under pressure.

The dollar rose against the yen on EBS JPY=EBS on speculation the SNB's measures could encourage the Japanese authorities to intervene in coming days. The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 77.505, well off a record low of 75.941 struck on Aug 19.

"The SNB's move has created some paranoia about central bank intervention and some speculative positions could be cut," said Pierre Lequeux, head of FX management at Aviva Investors in London.

The dollar index .DXYwas last up 1.1 percent on the day at 75.911, having earlier climbed to its highest since mid July at 75.966. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)