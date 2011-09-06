* Swiss franc drops broadly after SNB sets EUR/CHF target
NEW YORK, Sept 6 The Swiss franc plunged nearly
10 percent against the euro on Tuesday, posting its worst day
ever, after Switzerland's central bank jolted markets by
setting a limit on how much the franc can gain.
The euro surged after the Swiss National Bank said it would
enforce a limit of 1.20 francs EURCHF=EBS to the euro by
buying foreign currencies in unlimited quantities. The dollar
also rose sharply, gaining 9.6 percent against the franc.
Investors have poured money into the franc, which they see
as one of the few safe places for assets amid global financial
turmoil. The franc's rise sparked worries among Swiss officials
that its export-driven economy will be damaged by the
currency's strength.
"When a central bank communicates that it doesn't want its
currency to strengthen, it's generally a bad idea to go against
that central bank. Today is a reminder why," said Jonathan
Lewis, founding principal at Samson Capital Advisors, with
assets under management of $7 billion.
The euro rose as high as 1.22 francs on trading platform
EBS, ending four days of losses.[ID:nL5E7K61FL].
The SNB's latest move comes after it cut its already low
interest rate target to nil on Aug. 3. It also flooded the
banking system with francs, effectively driving money market
and forward rates deep into negative territory and making
holding Swiss francs a costly proposition for investors.
The SNB had made repeated warnings that it wouldn't
tolerate a strong currency.
Many analysts believed the SNB may have finally instilled
fear in investors still trying to seek shelter in the franc
away from the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis. The SNB's
ability, however, to hold the floor at 1.20 francs to the euro
will very much depend on developments in the euro area.
"An intensification of the euro zone crisis is a reasonable
prospect and such an event could yet result in a significant
step up in demand for the Swiss franc," said Jane Foley, senior
currency strategist at Rabobank in London.
However, since there is zero inflation in Switzerland, the
SNB could potentially just print francs and sell them on an
unlimited basis to counter the surge in currency inflows. For
this reason, Foley believes the 1.20 cap on the euro/Swiss
franc could hold in the near term.
In late trading, the euro was up 8.7 percent at 1.20550
francs, rising a low of 1.10200 and a closing level at 1.11000
on Monday,
The Swiss franc has dropped roughly 20 percent versus the
euro in the past month as the single currency has soared from a
lifetime low of 1.00750 hit on Aug. 9 on EBS.
As a result, fund managers who took bets that the franc
would fall around that time were sitting on hefty gains.
The U.S. dollar rose as high as 0.86250 franc CHF=EBS on
EBS and was last up 9.4 percent at 0.86150 franc, snapping a
four-day drop against the franc.
FLOWS INTO NORWAY
The Swiss central bank action also funneled some safe-haven
flows into the Norwegian crown, a currency with robust
fundamentals -- an oil exporter and a country with a current
account surplus. The euro fell 1.2 percent against Norway's
crown to 7.5772 EURNOK=.
One-month implied volatility on the euro/Norwegian crown
pair, a measure of the market's expectations of future
movements in either direction, jumped to 9.7 percent
EURNOK1MO= from 8.4 percent late on Monday, suggesting more
trading action seen on this cross.
Despite the euro's steep gains against the Swiss franc, the
single currency fell against the dollar, down 0.7 percent on
the day at $1.39910 EUR=EBS. It fell to a low of $1.39720,
trading below its 200-day moving average around $1.40150 for
the first time since July 12.
Market players said the key risk for the euro this week was
that the European Central Bank would signal a pause in its rate
tightening cycle.
Concerns that the next tranche of bailout funds for Greece
may be delayed, worries about European bank funding and rising
Italian government bond yields on speculation Rome may struggle
to implement new austerity measures kept the euro under
pressure.
The dollar rose against the yen on EBS JPY=EBS on
speculation the SNB's measures could encourage Japanese
authorities to intervene in coming days. The dollar was up 1.0
percent at 77.690, well off a record low of 75.941 struck on
Aug 19.
