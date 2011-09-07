* Euro gains on relief at German court ruling
* ECB on Thursday could still push euro lower
* Swedish crown gains amid search for safety
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The euro rallied on Wednesday
as sovereign debt worries abated temporarily after a German
court backed the country's role in euro zone bailouts, though
gains may be limited ahead of a European Central Bank meeting.
Analysts expect the ECB on Thursday to flag a pause in its
tightening cycle due to slowing global growth, easing
inflation, and rising euro zone debt concerns. Some even
suggested that the ECB could sound outright dovish.
"In the longer term, you've got to believe that the euro is
very much under pressure. The euro tried to rally on the German
court decision, but its attempt has so far been weak," said
Dean Popplewell, chief FX vstrategist, at OANDA in Toronto.
"Tomorrow investors expect the ECB to tweak its statement
to appease the doves," he added, and that has injected some
element of caution in buying euros.
In early afternoon trading, the euro was up 0.6 percent on
the day at $1.4059 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform
EBS, off a session high of $1.41504 hit immediately after the
German Constitutional Court's ruling. The euro though was still
down 2.0 percent this month.
Although the court's decision was seen as positive for the
single euro zone currency, the court also said parliament must
have a bigger say before aid is granted, which could
potentially make a solution to the euro zone debt crisis more
cumbersome. [ID:nL5E7K72PX].
"It could hamper (German) participation going forward,"
said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst, at Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange. "It's a double-edge sword."
Data showing German industrial output rose more than
expected in July and a rise in equities supported the euro. But
analysts said it could struggle ahead of the ECB decision and
sink back under its 200-day moving average around $1.40196 at
current prices.
Traders said the euro is well-supported above $1.40 after
failing to break below that level on Tuesday. Investors,
however, were still inclined to sell on rallies, which could
leave the currency vulnerable to a drop toward the July 12 low
at $1.38376.
The euro held gains against the Swiss franc, which fell for
a second straight day after the Swiss National Bank on Tuesday
said it would set a floor of 1.20 francs to the euro by buying
foreign currencies in unlimited quantities. The euro was last
up 0.3 percent at 1.20990 francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS.
The dollar, meanwhile, was down 0.4 percent at 0.85831
franc on EBS CHF=EBS.
SWEDISH CROWN, AUSSIE RISE
As investors fled the safety of the franc following
Tuesday's SNB move, it was the Swedish crown's turn to shine.
The Swedish crown rose to a three-month high against the
euro EURSEK=D4 after Sweden's central bank said further
monetary tightening would be postponed but did not signal any
intent to cut rates, as some investors had expected it would.
[ID:nL5E7K70KR]
Investors snapped up the Norwegian crown on Tuesday -- a
currency with robust economic fundamentals -- as they
frantically searched for an alternative safe haven to the
franc.
"There is a tremendous amount of desperation around.
Everybody is asking where the new safe haven is," said
Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in
London.
"The Swedish crown is very attractive for a euro-based
investor because the ECB is starting to look like it may cut
rates. Only a few days ago the crown was trading below its
short-term fair value based on rate differentials. Now people
are rushing into it."
Commodity currencies also rose, with the Australian dollar
up 1.3 percent at US$1.0636 AUD=D4, buoyed by a report
showing the Australian economy grew at its fastest pace in four
years last quarter.
The dollar, meanwhile, was down 0.4 percent against the yen
at 77.300 yen JPY=EBS on EBS.
Traders said the yen was supported by the Bank of Japan's
decision to keep policy unchanged. Some market players had
expected Japan to take measures to stem the yen's strength
after Tuesday's move by the SNB.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew
Hay)