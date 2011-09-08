* Euro slips, ECB puts policy in neutral
* ECB could still disappoint investors pricing in Oct cut
* Fed easing expectations could hamper dollar
(Recasts, adds details, adds comment, updates prices)
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro fell to a two-month
low against the dollar on Thursday after European Central Bank
President Jean-Claude Trichet highlighted downside risks to the
euro zone economy, signaling no rate increases in the near
term.
For his comments, click on [ID:nFAT007243].
Investors had already struck a cautious tone on the euro
after European Central Bank policymakers had left the benchmark
interest rate at 1.5 percent as expected.
Though the bank was seen as likely to change tack from its
prior hawkish tone and flag a pause in the recent monetary
tightening cycle, the news still prompted swift investor
reaction.
A month ago the bank had considered the risks to growth
were balanced, Trichet said in a press conference following the
rate decision, but that is not the case today.
[ID:nFAT007245].
Trichet "is definitely signaling neutrality but in that
couching language of maybe accommodative monetary policy, if
GDP turns negative," said Boris Schlossberg, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "There is
no more tightening in the foreseeable future as the economic
data has definitely deteriorated."
The euro dropped 0.6 percent at $1.4008 EUR=EBS on
electronic trading platform EBS, with the session low of
$1.3943 the lowest since July 12.
Money markets are pricing in a chance of a rate cut as
early as October as the debt crisis shows no sign of relenting
and the global economic outlook deteriorates. ECBWATCH
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic on interest rate expectations
link.reuters.com/pej23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
One analyst expected more from the central bank on dealing
with the euro zone peripheral debt crisis. [ID:nF9E7IB01Y].
"Downplaying the situation in the euro zone periphery
suggests they are slightly detached from the reality which does
not instill much confidence that they have an understanding of
the gravity of the situation," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Data from Greece showed the economy shrank 7.3 percent in
the second quarter from a year ago, highlighting the
difficulties indebted countries face in trying to reduce their
deficits. [ID:nL5E7K80RJ]
The bickering and policy disagreements among the 17 member
countries in the euro zone on policies has even given rise to
concerns among some investors that the bloc may eventually
break up, traders say.
DOLLAR ALSO SEEN VULNERABLE; BOE HOLDS
Sterling turned higher, rising back above $1.60 against the
dollar GBP=D4 after the Bank of England kept interest rates
at 0.5 percent and made no changes to its asset-purchasing
programme. [ID:nAHL8KE72R] The pound was last up 0.4 percent
at $1.6044.
While expected, traders said the pound gained on
short-covering by some market players who had priced in the
chance that the central bank may initiate more economic
stimulus.
Meanwhile, any enthusiasm for more bearish bets on the euro
may be countered by expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke, speaking at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT),
might drop clearer hints on the likelihood of more stimulus
later this month. Any hint of more easing could hurt the
dollar.
Markets, however, also are speculating that instead the Fed
could opt for the so-called 'Operation Twist', in which it
sells short maturities and uses the proceeds to buy long-term
debt, thus flattening the yield curve but keeping balance
sheets unchanged.
The greenback was little changed at 77.264 yen JPY=EBS on
EBS. Selling by Japanese exporters was seen capping the pair
below 77.50 yen, though wariness about official intervention
limited weakness in the dollar.
The dollar was up 1.1 percent against the Swiss franc ay
0.8668 francs, after earlier hitting a 3-1/2 month high of
0.86920 francs CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS.
The Swiss franc has been broadly under pressure since
Tuesday when the Swiss National Bank imposed a floor on the
euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 francs. The euro was last at
1.2142 francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS, up 0.4 percent.
(Additional reporting by Julie Haviv in New York)
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)