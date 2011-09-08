* Euro falls; ECB puts policy in neutral

NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro fell to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday after remarks by the head of the European Central Bank signaled there will be no interest rate increases in the near term as he highlighted downside risks to the euro zone economy.

Investors had already struck a cautious tone on the euro after ECB policymakers on Thursday left the benchmark interest rate at 1.5 percent, as expected.

Though the ECB had been seen as likely to change tack from its prior hawkish tone and flag a pause in the recent tightening cycle, the news still prompted swift investor reaction.

The ECB president, Jean-Claude Trichet, told a news conference following the rate decision that a month ago the bank had considered the risks to growth were balanced, but that is not the case today. [ID:nFAT007249][ID:nFAT007245].

Trichet "is definitely signaling neutrality, but in that couching language of maybe accommodative monetary policy, if GDP turns negative," said Boris Schlossberg, director of currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "There is no more tightening in the foreseeable future as the economic data has definitely deteriorated."

In midday trading, the euro was down 1.1 percent at $1.39383 EUR=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS, after earlier falling as low as $1.3931, the lowest level since July 12.

Money markets are pricing in a chance of an rate cut by the ECB as early as October as the European debt crisis shows no sign of relenting and the global economic outlook deteriorates. ECBWATCH ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Graphic on interest rate expectations link.reuters.com/pej23s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

One analyst expected more from the ECB on dealing with the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nF9E7IB01Y].

"Downplaying the situation in the euro zone periphery suggests they are slightly detached from the reality, which does not instill much confidence that they have an understanding of the gravity of the situation," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Greece on Thursday reported its economy shrank 7.3 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, highlighting the difficulties indebted countries face in trying to reduce their deficits. [ID:nL5E7K80RJ]

The bickering and policy disagreements among the 17 member countries in the euro zone on policies has even given rise to concerns among some investors that the bloc may eventually break up, traders say. Greece on Thursday ruled out quitting the euro.

DOLLAR ALSO SEEN VULNERABLE; BOE HOLDS

Sterling turned higher against the dollar, rising back above $1.60 GBP=D4 after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.5 percent and made no changes to its asset-purchasing program. [ID:nAHL8KE72R] The pound was last up 0.2 percent at $1.6014, according to Reuters data.

While expected, traders said the pound gained on short-covering by some market players who had priced in the chance that the central bank might initiate more economic stimulus.

Meanwhile, any enthusiasm for more bearish bets on the euro may be countered by expectations that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who is to speak on the U.S. economic outlook at 1:30 p.m. ET (1730 GMT), might drop clearer hints on the likelihood of more stimulus later this month.

Any hint of more easing could hurt the dollar.

Markets, however, also are speculating that the Fed could opt to embark on a program dubbed "Operation Twist," selling short maturities and using the proceeds to buy long-term debt, thus flattening the yield curve but keeping balance sheets unchanged.

Against the yen, the greenback was up 0.2 percent at 77.437 yen JPY=EBS on EBS. Selling by Japanese exporters was seen capping the pair around 77.50 yen, though wariness about official intervention limited weakness in the dollar.

The dollar was up 1.6 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.8712 franc, after earlier hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 0.8714 franc CHF=EBS on trading platform EBS.

The Swiss franc has been broadly under pressure since Tuesday when the Swiss National Bank imposed a floor on the euro/Swiss franc pair at 1.2000 francs. The euro was last at 1.21473 francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS, up 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Leslie Adler)