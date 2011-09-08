* Euro falls more than 1 percent, breaches $1.39 support
* ECB's Trichet: "intensified downside risks" to growth
* Fed Bernanke offers no new details on easing options
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Sept 8 The euro fell to a two-month
low against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central
Bank signaled a pause in its interest-rate tightening cycle
that began just five months ago.
The euro area economy is subject to "intensified downside
risks," ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet said in a press
conference after the ECB left rates at 1.5 percent, marking a
significant change in stance from last month when the bank was
focused on inflation risks. For details, see [ID:nL5E7K80SP]
Trichet's comments had pushed the euro down more than 1
percent against the dollar. It added to losses after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered no details of potential
easing measures to boost a flagging U.S. economy, which
encouraged some dollar bulls. See [ID:nW1E7IR02M]
"We haven't heard anything that moves the debate about (a
third round of quantitative easing) forward. So in that
respect, there's perhaps a diminished chance that we will see
any Fed action at this month's policy meeting," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
The euro fell as low as $1.38750 EUR=EBS on trading
platform EBS, its lowest since July 12, with losses
accelerating after breaching support near $1.3900 -- the 50
percent Fibonacci retracement of its low to high this year.
It last traded at $1.3899, down 1.4 percent on the day. The
euro also lost 1.3 percent against the British pound to 86.98
pence EURGBP=D4.
Trichet "is definitely signaling neutrality, but in that
couching language of maybe accommodative monetary policy, if
GDP turns negative," said Boris Schlossberg, director of
currency research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. "There is
no more tightening in the foreseeable future as the economic
data has definitely deteriorated."
Money markets are pricing in a chance of a rate cut by the
ECB as early as October as the European debt crisis shows no
sign of relenting and the global economic outlook deteriorates.
EURO DOWNSIDE
A close below its 200-day moving average, currently around
$1.4023, should signal further declines in the euro/dollar,
traders said. The pair broke and closed below this level on
Tuesday. The next key downside target lies at $1.38376 on EBS,
the euro's low set on July 12.
Greece on Thursday reported its economy shrank 7.3 percent
in the second quarter from a year ago, highlighting the
difficulties indebted countries face in trying to reduce their
deficits. [ID:nL5E7K80RJ]
The bickering and policy disagreements among the 17 member
countries in the euro zone has even given rise to concerns
among some investors that the bloc may eventually break up,
traders say. Greece on Thursday ruled out quitting the euro.
Sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.5963 GBP=D4, after
earlier rising above $1.60 after the Bank of England kept
interest rates at 0.5 percent and made no changes to its
asset-purchasing program. [ID:nAHL8KE72R]
Against the yen, the dollar rose 0.4 percent to 77.53
JPY=EBS. Selling by Japanese exporters was seen capping the
pair around 77.50 yen.
The dollar rallied 2 percent to 0.8747 Swiss franc, after
hitting a 3-1/2-month high of 0.87704 franc CHF=EBS on EBS.
The franc has been under pressure after the Swiss National
Bank on Tuesday imposed a floor on euro/Swiss franc at 1.2000.
The euro rose 0.5 percent to 1.2155 francs EURCHF=EBS.
