BRIEF-Aurion announces $6 million private placement financing
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
Currency bid prices at 10:03 a.m. EDT (1403 GMT).
Last US Close Pct YTD Pct 2010
Sept. 8 Change Change Close ------------------------------------------------------------- Euro/dlr EUR= 1.3720 1.3881 -1.16 +2.56 1.3377 Dlr/yen JPY= 77.740 77.500 +0.31 -4.20 81.150 Euro/yen EURJPY= 106.71 107.60 -0.83 -1.77 108.63 Dlr/swiss CHF= 0.8830 0.8751 +0.90 -5.41 0.9335 Stg/dlr GBP= 1.5905 1.5957 -0.33 +1.96 1.5599 Dlr/cad CAD= 0.9966 0.9886 +0.81 -0.01 0.9967 Aus/dlr AUD= 1.0467 1.0572 -0.99 +2.59 1.0203 Euro/swiss EURCHF= 1.2118 1.2154 -0.30 -2.96 1.2488 Euro/stg EURGBP= 0.8627 0.8698 -0.82 +0.64 0.8572 Nzd/dlr NZD= 0.8248 0.8306 -0.70 +5.87 0.7791 Dlr/Norw NOK= 5.4874 5.4152 +1.33 -5.74 5.8218 Euro/Norw EURNOK= 7.5330 7.5170 +0.21 -3.29 7.7895 Dlr/Swed SEK= 6.4767 6.4265 +0.78 -3.47 6.7098 Euro/Swed EURSEK= 8.8890 8.9186 -0.33 -1.02 8.9809 All spots FX= Tokyo spots AFX= Europe spots EFX= Volatilities FXVOL= Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ TKYFX World central bank news [CEN] Economic Forecasts...ECON Official rates...[INT/RATE] Forex Diary.......[MI/DIARY] Top events........[M/DIARY] Diaries...........[DIARY] Diaries Index........[IND/DIARY] Press Digests.....[PRESS] Polls on G7 economies..[SURVEY/] European markets......[MARKETS/]
* Non-Brokered private placement of 4 million common shares of at price of $1.50 per common share
NEW YORK, Feb 8 Tired of the on-again-off-again tease of a government rule that would make financial advisers act in your best interest? No need to wait.
* Arranged 2 concurrent, non-brokered private placements to raise total proceeds of up to C$1.8 million by issuance of up to 29 million units