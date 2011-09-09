* Euro falls to 6-1/2-month low versus dollar

* ECB chief economist Stark resigns (Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes)

NEW YORK, Sept 9 The euro fell to a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar on Friday as investor risk aversion increased after news an ECB executive board member will resign due to conflict over the central bank's controversial bond-buying.

The euro had already fallen to six-month lows versus the dollar and the yen as investors traded on the European Central Bank's lower growth forecast and its shift to a neutral bias.

But news of such division within the ECB that chief economist Juergen Stark would resign prompted investors to shun risk. The ECB confirmed Stark was leaving but said he would stay until a successor was appointed. For more see [ID:nL5E7K91Q9] and [ID:nL5E7K91CF].

"There is increased uncertainty surrounding the ECB and the euro zone with another major hawk off the governing council," said Michael Woolfolk, managing director at BNY Mellon Global markets in New York. "The ECB developments are euro negative."

The euro fell as low as $1.36463 on electronic trading platform EBS EBS=EBS, its lowest level since Feb. 22, and was last down 1.7 percent for the day at $1.36543.

The euro zone common currency fell to a low of 105.30 yen, the lowest since at least mid 2004, the earliest EBS data available at Reuters, before recovering to 105.419 yen, down 2 percent on EBS EURJPY=EBS. Against the Swiss franc, it was down 0.8 percent at 1.2060 francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS, still above the 1.20 floor set by the Swiss National Bank this week.

"This is all coming at exactly the wrong time," said Win Thin, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"If we break $1.3659 -- that's a big retracement level of the move this year -- then you're looking at $1.2867. It looks like we'll see $1.30 before we get back above $1.40."

After a brief trading flurry on U.S. President Barack Obama's proposed $447 billion jobs package early in the Asian session, focus now shifts to a meeting of G7 finance ministers in France on Friday though few are expecting any groundbreaking agreement on steps to ease fiscal problems in the euro zone.

The ECB held rates interest steady at its policy meeting on Thursday, saying inflation risks are no longer skewed to the upside and that economic growth in the region will be slow at best, prompting money markets to fully price in a rate cut by year-end. [ID:nL5E7K80SP] and [ID:nL5E7K81GZ]

"A more fundamental story is still an ongoing reaction to yesterday's significant shift in tone from the European Central Bank, the ongoing European debt crisis, and ongoing concerns about access to liquidity by European banks," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Bank in New York.

Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments, with $700 million in assets, said they sold over $90 million worth of euros late on Thursday to reallocate to the Australian dollar.

But the firm said they are positive on the euro in the long term, as they believe the euro zone concerns should primarily be played out in the pricing of the bond market.

G7 EXPECTATIONS LOW

The market showed little reaction to Obama's package on jobs, made up largely of tax cuts for workers and businesses, due to doubts over whether he can push it through a divided Congress [ID:nN1E78800M].

The dollar index .DXY rose to six-month highs of 77.167, helped largely by the euro's fall. Against the yen, the dollar edged up to a one-month high of 77.860 yen JPY=EBS on EBS but then fell 0.5 percent to 77.142 yen.

Finance ministers and central bankers from the G7 economic powers meet in Marseille, France on Friday with global slowdown and debt crises pressuring them to find new solutions, and currency intervention back on the table, but expectations for action are low.

They are considering issuing a communique after their talks, a G7 source said, and if they did it would talk about the global economic slowdown, financial market turmoil and the policy tools different countries could use, but it would not make any reference to concerted intervention [ID:nP6E7GQ01K]. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Steven C Johnson and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James Dalgleish)