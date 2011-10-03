* Greek draft budget forecasts bigger deficit,Dexia weighs
* Euro hits 8-1/2-month trough versus dollar
NEW YORK, Oct 3 The euro fell to an 8-1/2 month
low against the dollar on Monday, and a decade low versus the
yen, as mounting concerns of a Greek default deepened investor
concern about the euro zone's banking sector.
With Europe still deeply divided over how to tackle the
spiralling debt crisis and the risks that poses for the bigger
euro zone economies and the financial sector, the euro is
likely to stay under pressure, market players said.
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3325 EUR=EBS on
electronic trading platform EBS, having fallen to a low of
$1.33107 -- its lowest since mid-January. Traders cited talk of
option barriers at $1.3300, $1.3275 and $1.3250.
Against the safe-haven yen, the euro was down 0.9 percent
at 102.205 yen EURJPY=EBS on EBS, not far from its decade low
of 101.946 struck in September.
Concerns about cooling global growth prompted both
leveraged and macro funds to unwind positions funded in the
dollar and the yen. As a result, the risk-sensitive Australian
dollar hit a 10-month low at $0.9592 AUD=D4.[ID:nL3E7L30AI]
"The economic and financial climate continues to cool and
incertitude will force wary investors to maintain a defensive
posture" said Jessica Hoversen, fx analyst at MF Global in New
York. "The U.S. dollar will stay the chief beneficiary of the
dampened outlook for growth and the escalating crisis in
Europe."
Moody's put the rating of financial services group Dexia
(DEXI.BR) on review for possible downgrade with the bank
looking stretched by its exposure to Greece, raising pressure
on its state shareholders to consider a second bailout.
[ID:nL5E7L30GX].
Euro zone finance ministers are meeting on Monday and are
expected to put pressure on Greece to implement agreed
structural reforms and to discuss options for leveraging the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF). [ID:nL5E7L30G0].
That meeting comes after Greece said it would miss a
deficit target set just months ago. [ID:nL5E7L30G3]
With the debt crisis showing little sign of abating, the
euro zone's manufacturing contraction deepened in September as
new orders shrank at their fastest pace since June 2009.
U.S. ISM manufacturing data expected later in the session
is likely to add to economic growth concerns by highlighting a
gloomy outlook for the world's largest economy.
Tom Levinson, FX strategist at ING in London, said a poor
ISM number would be positive for the dollar in the current
risk-averse environment and could potentially push the euro
below $1.33.
Investors are also awaiting an European Central Bank rate
decision on Thursday. Some market players are expecting it to
cut rates by 25 basis points and announce fresh liquidity
measures to support the banking sector.
EURO SHORT POSITIONS
Speculators have been adding to their bearish bets against
the euro and this trend is likely to continue. [IMM/FX]
"The market is short euro and rightly so, with fundamental
factors backing it up," said Chris Walker, forex analyst at UBS
in London. "We could see some short term unwinding, but that
will give investors a better level to sell. We expect investors
to continue building short positions against the euro."
The options market points to a strong appetite for
long-term euro/dollar puts -- bets that the euro will weaken.
One-year risk reversal spreads EUR1YRR=ICAP hit a record high
at the end of last week and remain near that level.
The greenback eased against the yen to 76.79 yen, having
earlier hit a two-week high at 77.27 yen on EBS JPY=EBS.
Orders are seen around 77.50, traders said.
Tokyo dealers also reported macro funds building dollar
long positions and analysts said that if the current crisis
deepened, this time the yen could weaken versus the dollar,
unlike the global financial crisis in 2008.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)