* Euro remains pressured despite EU pledge on banks

* Some see more euro losses, ECB policy risks ahead

* U.S. data roils FX briefly but overall theme intact (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment)

NEW YORK, Oct 5 The euro slipped on Wednesday as a pledge by policymakers to strengthen European banks lacked the details sought by investors to allay worries over a Greek default.

Moody's downgrade of its ratings on Italian sovereign debt highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro zone's third biggest economy, while France and Belgium were forced to help Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) in the first state rescue of a European bank in the crisis. [ID:nWNA0061] [ID:nL5E7L4447]

U.S. economic reports prompted some volatility in currency markets but did little to offset pressure on the euro. For the ADP report, click [ID:nEAPA50EH0] [ID:nN1E79407S]. For services data, click [ID:nN1E7640MB].

"There is no good news coming from Europe, the attempts at good news are jawboning," said Alexander Chepurko, foreign exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York. "Some are pointing to a Greek default as good news as it removes uncertainty, but in the event of default a lot of banks are exposed to that."

The euro EUR=EBS was down 0.2 percent at $1.3326 on electronic trading platform EBS, though it was up from Wednesday's session low of $1.3260 and up from a nine-month low of $1.3145 touched on Tuesday.

Analysts said the euro may bounce around its current range as investors remain wary of placing big bets in either direction given uncertainty surrounding a policy announcement from the European Central Bank on Thursday.

Analysts said the single currency could fall further if investors sense European policymakers are dragging their feet on plans to leverage the region's bailout fund, the European Financial Stability Facility.

"You really need a credible bank recapitalization plan, expansion of EFSF firepower and structural reform in Italy to ease pressure on the euro," said Kiran Kowshik, currency strategist at BNP Paribas.

Any sign that Germany, which is taking the brunt of bailing out weak countries, was becoming more resistant to working toward a lasting, coordinated solution to the debt crisis would also hurt the euro.

The European Union's economic and monetary affairs commissioner, Olli Rehn, told the Financial Times on Tuesday there was a shared view that European banks' capital positions must be reinforced. [ID:nL5E7L419D]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday her government is ready to capitalize its banks if needed.

Yet investors remain skeptical of ministers' will to act commensurate with the risks emerging. [ID:nB4E7KT004]

Positive sentiment to the euro zone did increase after an International Monetary Fund official said the global lender could invest in Spanish and Italian debt alongside the EFSF, if needed. But for now investors remained focused on the negative. [ID:nL5E7L52CU]

The euro did rise against the Swiss franc to 1.2302 francs on EBS EURCHF=EBS.

ECB RISKS

Some analysts said a brief corrective rally in the euro to around $1.34 could not be ruled out after the currency bounced on Tuesday from levels which, had they been breached, would have signaled an acceleration of its decline.

Key support is seen at $1.3140 -- a 76.4 percent retracement of a rise from its August 2010 low of $1.2583 to this year's high above $1.49.

Many in the market speculate the euro faces downward pressure if the ECB on Thursday opens the door to more monetary easing to support the economy during the debt turmoil.

"While there could be some initial euro rebound if the ECB leaves rates unchanged Thursday, gains are expected to be short-lived," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note.

The analysts said that even if the ECB does not cut intereset rates at its meeting on Thursday, ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet "is likely to step up the dovish rhetoric, clearing the way for action in November."

U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday provide another risk event for investors, as signs the job sector is continuing to suffer may raise the argument for more U.S. monetary easing to boost the economy.

The dollar rose to a session peak of 77.07 yen on EBS and was last at 76.882 yen, up 0.1 percent. Analysts attributed the dollar strength against the yen to position adjustment ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report on Friday. JPY=EBS (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)