* Merkel says bailout fund can be used to help banks

* Some see more euro losses, ECB policy risks ahead

* U.S. data roils FX briefly but overall theme intact (Recasts, updates prices, adds comment, byline)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 5 The euro rose for a second straight day on Wednesday ahead of an ECB meeting, on optimism about a potential solution to the debt crisis after Germany said the bailout fund can be used to recapitalize struggling banks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the region's largest economy is ready to help its own banks and further opened the possibility of using the European Financial Stability Facility to help strengthen the euro zone banking system. For more, see[ID:nB5E7KS06Z].

That drove a rally in U.S. stocks and the euro, which reversed losses on the day. Most market participants, however, remained leery of riding the currency's rally before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

The ECB is likely to leave interest rates unchamged at Thursday's policy meeting, Jean-Claude Trichet's last as president, but may announce policy measures to help stimulate the region's economy. That could further pressure the euro, which has lost about 10 percent of its value against the dollar since that late August peak at $1.4550.

"There's a lot of potential downside risks on the euro, a lot of vulnerability," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "We're actually forecasting further weakness in the euro. We expect it to hit $1.30 by the end of the month."

In mid-afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.2 percent at $1.33679 on electronic trading platform EBS and at least more than a cent higher from Wednesday's session low of $1.32600 and a nine-month low of $1.31450 touched on Tuesday.

Conflicting statements from the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday spurred volatility in euro/dollar trading.

An International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday the global lender could buy Spanish or Italian bonds alongside a euro zone bailout fund, but later backed away from his own suggestion. For more, click on [ID:nN1E7940Z1].

Moody's downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt ratings further soured the outlook on the euro as it highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro zone's third biggest economy.

At the same time, France and Belgium were forced to help Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) in the first state rescue of a European bank in the crisis. [ID:nWNA0061] [ID:nL5E7L4447].

Analysts said the euro may bounce around its current range as investors remain wary of placing big bets in either direction given uncertainty surrounding a policy announcement from the European Central Bank on Thursday

The euro rose against the Swiss franc to 1.23560 francs, its highest since late May on EBS EURCHF=EBS.

U.S. economic reports showing growth in the service sector and a pickup in private hiring triggered some risk-taking, with a rise in commodity currencies, but gains have been tempered by the uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis. For a wrapup of economic data, click on [ID:nN1E79407S].

U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday provide another risk event for investors, as signs the job sector is continuing to suffer may raise the argument for more U.S. monetary easing to boost the economy.

The dollar rose to a session peak of 77.070 yen on EBS and was last at 76.750 yen, down 0.1 percent. Analysts attributed the dollar strength against the yen to position adjustment ahead of the ECB meeting on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report on Friday. JPY=EBS

