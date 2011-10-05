* Merkel says bailout fund can be used to help banks

* Markets see no change to euro zone interest rates

* JP Morgan forecasts 50 basis-point cut by ECB Thursday (Updates prices, adds comment)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 5 The euro rose against most currencies and was steady against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of an ECB meeting, on optimism about a potential solution to the debt crisis after Germany said the bailout fund can be used to recapitalize struggling banks.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the region's largest economy is ready to help its own banks and she further opened the possibility of tapping the European Financial Stability Facility to help strengthen the euro zone banking system. For details, see [ID:nB5E7KS06Z]

That drove a rally in U.S. stocks and the euro, which reversed losses to trade as high as $1.33850. The euro did pull back versus the dollar in late trading as investors squared their positions before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

"There's a lot of potential downside risks on the euro, a lot of vulnerability," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York. "We're forecasting further weakness in the euro and expect it to hit $1.30 by the end of the month."

Investors are fixated on the ECB's monetary policy meeting, Jean-Claude Trichet's last as president. The central bank is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at the meeting, but may announce policy measures to help stimulate the region's economy.

That could further pressure the euro, which has lost about 10 percent of its value against the dollar since that late August peak at $1.4550.

Deviating from current market forecasts, JP Morgan Chase is predicting a drastic 50 basis-point cut by the ECB on Thursday, saying the bank's move to "balanced" inflation risk at the last meeting came sooner than expected especially since the "inflation hump" is far from over.

Greg Fuzesi, European economist at JP Morgan Chase in London, further said the ECB seemed deeply concerned about the systemic nature of the debt crisis and "our sense is that it could go against some of its steady-handed instincts by moving faster than appeared likely just one month ago."

In late afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was flat at at $1.33470 on electronic trading platform EBS and at least more than a cent higher from Wednesday's low of $1.32600 and two cents more than Tuesday's nine-month trough at $1.31450.

Conflicting statements from the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday spurred volatility in euro/dollar trading.

An International Monetary Fund official said the global lender could buy Spanish or Italian bonds alongside a euro zone bailout fund, but later backed away from his own suggestion. [ID:nN1E7940Z1].

Moody's downgrade of Italy's sovereign debt ratings further soured the outlook on the euro as it highlighted the funding difficulties facing the euro zone's third biggest economy.

At the same time, France and Belgium were forced to help Dexia SA (DEXI.BR) in the first state rescue of a European bank in the crisis. [ID:nWNA0061] [ID:nL5E7L4447]

Analysts said the euro may bounce around its current range as investors remain wary of placing big bets in either direction given uncertainty surrounding a policy announcement from the ECB.

Reflecting that uncertainty, one-week implied volatility EURSWO= in euro/dollar rose as high as 18.25 percent on Wednesday from 16.60 percent on Tuesday, suggesting that the currency pair could move about 5.3 percent in either direction over the next seven days.

The euro rose against the Swiss franc to 1.23560 francs, its highest since late May on EBS EURCHF=EBS and was last at 1.23230, up 0.8 percent. It also gained 0.2 percent against sterling to 86.28 pence. EURGBP=

U.S. economic reports on Wednesday showing growth in the service sector and a pick-up in private hiring triggered some risk-taking, with a rise in commodity currencies, but gains have been tempered by the concerns about the euro zone debt crisis. [ID:nN1E79407S]

Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls provide another risk event for investors, as signs the job sector is continuing to suffer may raise the argument for more easing to boost the economy.

The dollar rose to a session peak of 77.070 yen JPY=EBS on EBS and was last at 76.750 yen, down 0.1 percent. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Diane Craft)