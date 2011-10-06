* Euro gains after ECB holds rates

* ECB announces new liquidity measures

* Sterling drops to 14-mth low against dlr on BOE QE2 (Updates prices, adds details)

NEW YORK, Oct 6 The euro rallied against the dollar for a third day on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged but announced new liquidity measures to support the struggling euro zone economy.

The euro EUR=EBS was up 0.5 percent against the dollar at $1.34186, just off the session high of $1.3434 but well off the low of $1.32415, according to electronic trading platform EBS.

Jean-Claude Trichet, in his final press conference as European Central Bank president, said the ECB Governing Council decided to launch a new covered bond purchase program for an intended amount of EUR40 billion. For details, see [ID:nECBNEWS]

And the European Central Bank threw another lifeline to commercial banks by renewing offers to lend them one-year funding in two operations, this month and in December, Trichet said. [ID:nL5E7L61YG]

Both measures should aid the fragile European economy but the covered bond purchase surprised investors by reopening a 60 billion euro program it ran between 2009 and 2010, giving the euro an added lift.

Covered bonds are backed by assets such as mortgages and public sector loans and perceived as safe and high-quality assets. Buying them could encourage further lending.

The bank kept interest rates steady at 1.5 percent.

"The abundance of liquidity measures (Trichet) announced shows the ECB's resolve to boost liquidity and that is quite satisfactory to the market, easing tensions in the financial and banking sectors," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Some investors had positioned for a rally in the euro and riskier assets and higher-yielding currencies betting the ECB would move to support the economy.

But others see the ECB measures as too little and cautioned about future gains.

"The market sees these as piecemeal measures, a Band-Aid on the problems," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

Sterling GBP=D4 fell to its lowest in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270 after the Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to support the flagging British economy. [ID:nL5E7L627B]

WAITING FOR SOLUTION

Optimism that Germany was moving to safeguard the financial sector and modestly improved U.S. economic data provided some support for the single currency after a volatile week in which the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled bank Dexia (DEXI.BR). [ID:nL5E7L513F]

Analysts said near-term event risk for the euro remained high, although some saw a fall below $1.30 as a good buying opportunity, given that policymakers working toward a solution to the debt crisis would boost the euro.

"Near-term risks are to the downside but a lot of bad news is already priced into the euro," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank in London.

"There has been a big move since early September. It feels like there will be another leg lower and after that we could definitely get a positive surprise, although European leaders need to deliver."

The single currency had jumped to a 4-1/2-month high of 1.2430 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS on EBS before paring gains. Traders cited reports quoting a senior Swiss official as saying a higher exchange rate floor in euro/Swiss would be better for the economy.

The greenback dipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 76.606 JPY=EBS on EBS.

Morgan Stanley said in a note on Thursday they initiated a fresh buy position in dollar/yen and recommended entering the trade at 76.75 yen with a target of 78 and stops at 76.40. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)