NEW YORK, Oct 6 The euro firmed against the dollar for a third straight session on Thursday after the European Central Bank announced aggressive liquidity measures to support the region's ailing banks, while holding rates steady, as expected.

The ECB's move drove optimism that European officials are coming to grips with the region's debt crisis, spurring a strong risk rally. U.S. equities pushed higher and commodities gained, as did currencies tied to them such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Few market participants, however, were convinced the new measures would be sufficient to resolve the European debt crisis and most remained bearish on the euro for the rest of the year.

"We believe liquidity (measures) and, eventually, policy rate easing, are likely to remain a negative for the euro in the coming months and maintain a bias to sell rallies," said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"From a broader perspective, today's central bank moves could be seen as the first steps towards restoring broader market confidence, but more is likely needed before risk appetite makes a comeback," he added.

Jean-Claude Trichet, in his final press conference as ECB president, said the bank's Governing Council decided to launch a covered bond purchase program totaling 40 billion euros. Covered bonds are backed by assets such as mortgages and public sector loans and perceived as safe and high-quality. Purchases by the ECB could encourage further lending by banks. For details, see [ID:nECBNEWS]

The ECB, which kept interest rates on hold at 1.5 percent, also threw another lifeline to commercial banks by renewing offers to lend them one-year funding in two operations, this month and in December. [ID:nL5E7L61YG]

In late afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was up 0.7 percent against the dollar at $1.34350, just off a session high at $1.34510, but well off a low of $1.32415 on trading platform EBS.

STILL NO SOLUTION TO DEBT CRISIS

Despite the pick-up in the euro, fund managers remained bearish on the currency. And even with Greece temporarily relegated to the background until the International Monetary Fund, European Union and ECB file their report on the country later this month, some are pricing in a default.

"We are very cautious on the euro. A European solution to the debt crisis would be hard to come by. Ultimately a default by Greece in some form would be inevitable," said James Harries, fund manager at London-based Newton Capital. Harries helps oversees assets of about $11 billion.

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.5 percent to 103.014 yen EUR=EBS, and it gained 0.5 percent versus the Swiss franc to 1.23780 francs EURCHF=EBS. It rose 0.8 percent against the pound to 86.95 pence EURGBP=D4.

Optimism that Germany was moving to safeguard the financial sector and modestly improved U.S. economic data increased risk appetite and provided support for the euro after a volatile week in which the French and Belgian governments pledged to rescue troubled bank Dexia (DEXI.BR). [ID:nL5E7L513F]

Analysts said near-term risks for the euro remained high, although some saw a fall below $1.30 as a good buying opportunity.

In other currencies, sterling GBP=D4 fell to its lowest level in 14 months against the dollar at $1.5270 after the Bank of England's monetary policy committee voted to buy 75 billion pounds more in assets to support the flagging British economy. [ID:nL5E7L627B] The pound was last down 0.2 percent at $1.5443.

Investors are now focusing on Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report for September, which is expected to show 60,000 new jobs created and the unemployment rate unchanged of 9.1 percent.

"While it is clear from the economic data that the U.S. is growing much below its capacity, we expect tomorrow's payroll report would likely exceed estimates," said Brown Brothers Harriman in a note, suggesting the U.S. economy remained on a growth path.

The dollar dipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 76.630 JPY=EBS and was down 0.4 percent versus a major currency basket at 78.584. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Leslie Adler)