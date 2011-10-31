* Dollar/yen hits 3-mo low vs dollar after Japan
intervenes
* Euro loses euphoric gains from last week
* Dollar broadly firmer as Italy, Spain bond yields soar

By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Oct 31 The yen slumped to a
three-month low against the dollar, while the euro pared its
October gains on renewed fears about last week's plan to stem
Europe's debt and bank crisis.
The yen tumbled against the dollar after Japan intervened
to curb the currency's climb, but more official action may be
needed for the impact to hold.
Risk aversion reigned as fears about the European debt
crisis weighed on MF Global Holdings MF.N. The futures
broker, which bet heavily on the region's debt, filed for
bankruptcy. For details, see [ID:nN1E79U0DF].
Global stocks, commodities and riskier currencies fell.
U.S. Treasuries thrived and the euro wiped out all of the gains
garnered last week after euro zone leaders agreed on action to
resolve the European debt crisis.
The euro last traded down 2.2 percent at $1.3834 EUR=,
but remained up about 3.4 percent in October.
"Last week's euro rally was purely a knee-jerk reaction and
was overdone given the lack of details in the plan," said Omer
Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington. "Today's drop makes sense and this is probably
the beginning of a longer trend downward for the euro."
"There are also reports that the Chinese may give less
support for the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility),
which is also a big negative for the euro," he said.
Against the yen, the dollar was up 3.1 percent at 78.16
JPY= and was up 1.5 percent for the month.
The euro was up 0.9 percent at 108.24 EURJPY=. The euro
gained 4.9 percent against the yen in October.
Japan's intervention, the latest in less than three months
and its third this year, followed repeated warnings about the
yen's strength and came just days before the Group of 20
leaders' summit in Cannes, France. Tokyo wants a weaker yen to
help the export-driven economy Japanese recover from last
spring's earthquake. For more, click on [ID:nL4E7LV0D4].
The intervention came after the dollar hit a record low of
75.311 yen JPY=EBS, with the greenback on track for its best
monthly gain since March.
Traders were inclined to test Tokyo's resolve, pushing the
dollar below 78 yen even though there had been talk of possible
official bids near that level. This brought it well below an
earlier high of 79.553 yen on the EBS trading platform, its
highest since Aug. 4, when Japan last intervened to weaken the
Japanese currency.
The greenback though was still shy of its 200-day moving
average near 80 yen.
"One has to question how seriously the market will take
Japanese intervention," said Todd Elmer, G10 strategist at
CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "The most recent
rounds of intervention of brought isolated bouts of USDJPY
buying and its not clear that policymakers are now ready to
engage in more protracted action."
"Indeed, the timing looks tough for repeated intervention
since this round comes directly ahead of the G20 meeting," he
said.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Tokyo stepped into the
market on its own and would keep intervening until it was
satisfied with the results.
The options market showed bets on the yen's gains against
the dollar on a one-month horizon had not eased significantly,
reflecting the market's belief that the impact of intervention
would not last more than around two to three weeks.
Italian and Spanish bond yields surged on Monday, prompting
the European Central Bank to buy the debt. Any relief from last
week's European plan to contain the euro zone's fiscal problems
faded, with many details of the package still unclear.
Analysts said the euro could remain weak ahead of a
European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, where an
interest rate cut for December may be flagged.
However, the dollar could also come under renewed pressure
if U.S. policymakers announce plans to explore further easing
measures to support growth after a Federal Reserve two-day
policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
The dollar index rose 1.9 percent to 76.516 .DXY.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by
Andrew Hay)