By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The euro slid for a third
straight session against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a near
three-week low as Greece's surprise call for a referendum on
its latest rescue package fueled fears of an imminent default.
The Greek government faced possible collapse as ruling
party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou
resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy
with a shock call for a referendum. For details, see
Caught unaware by his high-risk gamble, the leaders of
France and Germany summoned Papandreou to crisis talks in
Cannes on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of
Greece's new bailout deal ahead of a summit of the G20 major
While the euro pared losses against the dollar EUR= after
a media report said there was growing opposition from Greek
lawmakers for the prime minister's bid for a referendum, it
hovered at $1.3746, or 0.8 percent lower on the day.
"A report that the Greek referendum idea was all but dead
seemed to get a response from markets. We saw a bit of a short
squeeze in the euro and stocks responded positively as well,"
said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster,
New Jersey.
The euro EUR= had earlier fallen to as low as $1.3608,
its weakest level since Oct. 12, but losses were curbed after
French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela
Merkel in a phone conversation agreed that they were committed
Greece's move drew a howl of protest from European leaders.
Germans expressed fury and frustration, with political leaders
saying it could plunge Greece into bankruptcy and force it out
"They will probably face increased criticism from their
European counterparts who have worked hard to strike a deal,"
said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in
Jersey City, New Jersey.
"Unfortunately in the near term, this could add pressure on
the European Central Bank to cut interest rates or at least
telegraph plans to do so this week," she said. "For this
reason, we could see further losses in the euro."
Riskier assets fell across the board, including commodities
and global equities, and the euro was on track to post its
largest three-day drop since May 2010. Prices of German Bunds
and U.S. Treasuries, traditional safe-havens, rose.
Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the Eurogroup -- the
finance ministers of the euro zone -- said Papandreou decided
to hold a referendum without consulting his European
"The Greek referendum position and plan for a no-confidence
vote has caused the market to price back in the risk of a Greek
exit from the euro," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for
North America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"The immediate risk is if Papandreou does not survive the
no-confidence vote."
Both the dollar and euro are vulnerable this week given the
ECB on Thursday may hint at monetary easing at its monthly
policy meeting. The U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes its
two-day meeting on Wednesday, may convey more stimulus lies
ahead.
The U.S. dollar, nevertheless, firmed versus the yen, but
was off Monday's three-month high as the impact of Japan's
massive intervention slightly faded. It last traded at 78.32
yen JPY=, up 0.2 percent, with market players still wary of
further yen selling by Japanese authorities.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.6 percent versus the yen at
107.64 EURJPY=, erasing some of the gains made during
intervention.
(Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)