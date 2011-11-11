* Euro recovers from 1-month low but outlook still bleak

* Euro zone rescue fund may not reach one trillion euros

* Growing risk seen for Japanese intervention over yen (Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 11 The euro rallied against the dollar on Friday as Italy's approval of austerity measures raised risk appetite but fell short of spurring optimism over the euro zone common currency.

The euro extended gains after Italy's Senate approved a budget law, clearing the way for approval of the package in the lower house on Saturday and formation of an emergency government to replace the one led by Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. For more see [ID:nL5E7MB10I].

Euro selling pressure from earlier in the week abated on signs of stability in Italy and Greece, with former European Commissioner Mario Monti the favorite to replace Berlusconi.

More euro-positive news emerged in Greece after newly appointed Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said the new national unity government will do its utmost to deal with the crisis-stricken country's problems. [ID:nA8E7MA00H]

In early afternoon New York trade the euro EUR= was up 1.3 percent at $1.3778, sharply above Thursday's one-month low of $1.3484.

"The market is so short the euro that just the mere absence of bad news for a day or two can cause it to rise, so this is just a pause," said Greg Anderson, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York.

"A lot of things have to go right over the next couple of weeks for the euro to continue to gain, namely the smooth passage of Italy's austerity measures into law and a transition of power to a semi-stable government that shows someone responsible is at the helm," Anderson added.

The turmoil in Italy and Greece is complicating efforts to increase the firepower of the euro zone's bailout vehicle to one trillion euros, an official at the European Financial Stability Facility said on Friday. [ID:nL5E7MB27S]

"There appears to be little demand for the EFSF bonds, and the investors primarily targeted have not been buying them," Anderson said. "That is also negative for the euro."

Stephane Monier, head of fixed income and currencies at Lombard Odier in Geneva, said that in recent weeks he had further cut positions in the euro and Swiss franc in favor of other currencies.

"In terms of what we consider safe-haven currencies in the short run, apart from the dollar, which could also benefit from political risk in the Middle East, we are positive on the Norwegian crown, the yen, and maybe sterling," Monier said.

He said had become overweight in those currencies in the past six weeks after becoming increasingly short on the euro since summer, and going underweight Swiss francs after the Swiss National Bank successfully limited the franc's rise.

His firm has $36 billion in assets under management, $16 billion of which are invested in fixed income assets.

The dollar fell 0.6 percent against the yen to 77.18 yen JPY=, the lowest since Japan's massive yen-selling intervention on Oct. 31. Market sources told Reuters Japan has probably intervened in the market since then. [ID:nL4E7M70AV]

Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey, said no news or economic data was behind the latest push lower, but recent comments from Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi suggested he was unable to elicit support from other nations for intervention, which has traditionally been a losing proposition.

"The only difference this time around is that Japan has an extremely large war chest for intervention and they are not shy about using it," she said. "As a result, the latest sell-off in USD/JPY puts the currency pair back into intervention territory, making short USD/JPY positions particularly risky." (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer and Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)