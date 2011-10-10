* Euro on pace for best day in 15 months versus dollar

* Germany, France pledge plan to tackle euro zone crisis

* Risky assets rally; S&P, euro correlation at record high (Updates prices)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 10 The euro posted its biggest gains against the dollar in 15 months on Monday after Germany and France pledged to deliver a plan to protect banks and the euro zone from the region's worsening debt crisis, setting the stage for a further rally.

Extended short bets in the euro added to momentum as traders rushed to exit positions, lifting the currency to a near three-week high near $1.37. The euro last week had hit a nine-month low of $1.3145 on trading platform EBS.

The leaders of Germany and France promised after a weekend meeting to present a plan before a Group of 20 summit in early November to recapitalize euro zone banks, address the Greek debt crisis with a sustainable plan, and accelerate economic coordination in the 17-nation euro zone. For details, see [ID:nL5E7L90LY]

"For now, the markets are rallying on the belief that there is forward momentum on dealing with the European bank crisis," said Andrew Busch, senior currency strategist at BMO Capital Markets.

"To me, this is an exercise in placing funding sand bags around the global banks to ensure they are not flooded by the rising river level of a Greek default," he said.

The euro rose 2 percent to $1.3644 EUR=EBS, after hitting a session high of $1.36988 on trading platform EBS, the loftiest level since Sept. 21.

It was up 1.7 percent against the yen EURJPY=EBS to 104.77, after touching 104.99 yen, also the highest in nearly three weeks.

Adding to strength in the euro was stronger-than-expected data on French and Italian output in August, which reduced fears of sharp economic pullbacks in the euro zone's second- and third-biggest economies. [ID:nL5E7LA1S9]

"We're seeing risk coming back on and that's helping the euro, and this rally could go on given the extent of short positioning in the market," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

U.S. stocks rallied on renewed optimism about the euro zone, boosting risk appetite and the euro. The three-month correlation between the S&P 500 .SPX and euro hit an all-time high, according to Credit Suisse. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro zone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p Calculator on banks' needs r.reuters.com/jyw62s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

EURO RISKS

Trading volume was muted due to holidays in Canada and United States.

Traders will now focus on voting in Slovakia and Malta to ratify changes to the European Financial Stability Facility, the euro zone's 440-billion-euro bailout fund. Slovakia and Malta are the remaining euro zone countries still to approve the changes. Any delay on passing the legislation could affect sentiment toward the euro.

Some analysts said the euro's rebound could also fade if no comprehensive plan emerges in coming weeks, with the risk of renewed bickering between euro zone policymakers seen as a threat to a decision.

Greece was wrapping up talks with EU and International Monetary Fund officials on a vital 8 billion euros worth of aid that Athens needs to stave off immediate bankruptcy, but it expects better terms on a new bailout deal agreed in July, Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said on Monday. [ID:nL5E7LA0U4]

"At the end of the day Greece still has problems," BBH's Chandler said.

The euro slipped 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc EURCHF=EBS to 1.2328. It had earlier touched a 4-1/2-month high at 1.24358 francs on EBS on speculation Swiss authorities could raise the floor on euro/Swiss franc from 1.20 francs.

The dollar lost 2.5 percent to 0.9034 franc CHF=EBS. It also fell 0.1 percent to 76.66 yen JPY=.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index .DXY declined 1.5 percent. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie Adler)