* Slovakia seen approving euro zone bailout fund changes

* EU, IMF, ECB, Greece wrap up review for 8 bln euro aid

* Euro retreats after biggest one-day gain in 15 months

* Bounce on Wall Street stocks mitigates euro's decline

* U.S. Senate to vote on China trade bill later Tuesday (Updates market action, adds fresh quote)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 11 The euro dipped on Tuesday on caution ahead of a Slovak vote on changes to the euro zone's financial rescue fund and concerns about approval of the next round of loans to Greece to help it avert a debt default.

A recovery of Wall Street stocks from early losses mitigated the decline in the euro against the dollar and the yen, as the single currency's recent move has correlated closely with investor appetite for stocks and other risky assets.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Senate is set to vote on a trade bill aimed at pressuring China to allow its yuan currency CNY= to appreciate further against the dollar.

Slovakia is the last of the euro zone's 17 members to decide on changes to the 440-billion-euro European Financial Stability Facility, which are seen necessary to combat the region's deepening debt crisis. Slovakia's lawmakers began debate on the issue and its finance minister said the country is expected to approve the changes this week. For more see [ID:nL5E7LB2KN].

A potential split within the Slovak ruling coalition caused some jitters over the outcome of the vote, spurring profit-taking on the euro a day after it recorded its biggest gain in 15 months.

"It seems like the vote is a little in doubt. Everyone is on hold waiting on what's happening with the European Union," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

The EU, International Monetary Fund and European Central Bank -- known as the troika -- said an eight-billion-euro loan tranche to Greece should be paid in early November, but they warned Athens had made only patchy progress in meeting the terms of a bailout agreed in May last year. [ID:nL5E7LB1JM]

The euro EUR= was down 0.10 percent at $1.3629 above an earlier low of $1.3564. The single currency jumped 2 percent on Monday for its biggest one-day gain in 15 months to a near three-week high of $1.3698.

Monday's rally followed a Franco-German pledge that they would do what was required to shore up banks, settle the Greek crisis and accelerate economic coordination in the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7L90LY]

Analysts said the euro could still rise in the near term given a recent build-up in short euro positions with technical resistance seen in the $1.3680-$1.3690 area.

Data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows currency speculators increased their net short positions in the euro to 82,697 contracts in the week ended Oct. 4, the biggest in four months. 1099741NNET [IMM/FX]

A lasting euro rally was still unlikely, however, given uncertainty over the details of European policymakers' plans to recapitalize banks in the face of expectations that Greece could default on its debts, keeping investors wary of establishing outright long positions in the common currency.

"I am still skeptical that a comprehensive plan will be really in place by early November," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "The key risk is that Greece is insolvent and will likely default on its debt."

Risk-reversals, a measure of the premium required to hold a put or a call in a currency, show investors hedging against a fall in the euro. The one-month 25-delta risk-reversal traded around 2.55 for euro puts versus 2.80 at the end of last week EUR1MRR=ICAP. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro zone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p Calculator on banks' needs r.reuters.com/jyw62s Yuan's rise vs US dollar link.reuters.com/rac44s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

DOLLAR FIRM

While developments in Europe remain a key driver, a drop in fears about a new U.S. recession after last week's better-than-expected payrolls report has stabilized the dollar.

The greenback held steady at 76.68 yen JPY=, not far from a record low near 75.94 yen set in August.

The dollar was up 0.51 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.9082 franc CHF= after falling more than 2 percent on Monday when the U.S. currency came under heavy selling pressure as equity markets rose and appetite for risk improved on optimism over the euro crisis.

The dollar was up 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies .DXY at 77.65.

Ahead of the Senate vote on the China trade bill, spot yuan CNY=CFXS last traded at 6.3750 against the dollar, slightly weaker than 6.3486 at the close on Tuesday, when it strengthened 0.59 percent in its biggest daily rise since its 2.1 percent revaluation in July 2005. It has now appreciated 30.3 percent since then, including the revaluation.

Washington and Beijing have exchanged heated remarks over this latest bill, but analysts see little chance of passage.

"At this point, it's not really an issue," said Action Economics' Simpson. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London; Graphics by Van Tsui; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)