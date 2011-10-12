* Euro rises near 1-month highs against dollar, yen
* Slovakia seen eventually approving EFSF expansion
* Better-than-expected data also stoke euro's gain
* Yuan firm after U.S. Senate passes China trade bill
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 12 The euro rose on Wednesday to
near one-month highs against the dollar and yen on hopes that
Slovakia eventually would approve an expansion of a program
seen critical to combat the euro zone debt crisis.
China's yuan was firm against the dollar after the U.S.
Senate passed a trade bill aimed at pressing Beijing to lift
the value of its currency, raising the tension between the
world's two biggest economies. [ID:nL3E7LC02V]
The tentative optimism over the euro persisted despite the
Slovak parliament's rejection on Tuesday of a plan to
strengthen the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF).
Investors took the view that the remaining member of the
17-nation euro zone block would eventually gather a majority to
endorse the 440-billion-euro scheme. [ID:nL5E7LC0JT]
"No one really believes Slovakia is able to stop the
ratification of the EFSF, and that's why euro/dollar is not
lower," said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea
in Copenhagen.
Investors also took comfort from German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's comment that she was certain of ratification of the
bailout fund's expansion by the Oct. 23 European Union summit.
[ID:nB4E7KT01M]
The euro extended its recent gains after surprisingly
strong data on the region's industrial output in August and as
traders exit short positions against the single currency,
analysts said.
"The market is repricing the risk of an 'end-of-the-world'
scenario. The chance of a sharp recession has diminished," said
Paresh Upadhyaya, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
Traders said the euro EUR= jumped against the dollar
following the break of an options barrier at $1.3700, which
took it through a series of stop-loss entry orders above that.
It gained more than 1 percent on the day to $1.3816 on the EBS
trading platform, its strongest since Sep. 16.
The euro also rallied against the yen EURJPY=, up 1.85
percent at 106.5 yen, the highest since Sept 15.
Traders said the euro's rise could be limited as the gains
looked overdone, with concerns lingering about political
hurdles to containing the euro zone crisis.
"This is a short-term technical squeeze without much
fundamental support," said Bank of America's Upadhyaya.
U.S.-CHINA TENSION
Analysts said investors are wary about growing tension
between the United States and China as a trade bill intended to
pressure Beijing to loosen its currency policy makes its way to
the U.S. House of Representative after the U.S. Senate passed
it on Tuesday.
China urged the Obama administration to block the proposal
that would allow the United States to slap duties on its
products from countries found to be subsidizing their exports
by undervaluing their currencies. [ID:nL3E7LC02V]
Despite heated exchanges between Washington and Beijing,
analysts said it was unlikley the bill would become law.
"As long as China does not believe the United States would
implement it, it is going to ignore it," Bank of America's
Upadhyaya said.
But if chances of its passage grow, China -- which is the
biggest U.S. creditor -- could retaliate, he added.
Worries of China's retaliatory steps were offset by moves
among government-controlled Chinese banks, which appeared to
have pumped dollars into the market, pushing the yuan to end at
6.3585 CNY=CFXS a dollar, up from Tuesday's close of 6.3750.
Outside of the yuan, the dollar touched a three-week low
against a basket of currencies. The dollar index .DXY fell
0.6 percent at 77.108, above an earlier low of 76.796.
