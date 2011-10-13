* ECB report cautions debt write-downs may damage euro

* Profit-taking emerges after euro struggles to add gains

* Earlier demand to cover short euro positions fades

* China trade data renew worries over global economy (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous London)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 13 The euro declined on Thursday after the European Central Bank warned any write-down on government debt that causes bondholder losses could damage the currency and the region's banking system.

The euro's retreat from its near one-month highs against the dollar and yen was compounded by disappointing trade data from China and fading demand to cover short positions, analysts and traders said.

"These gains are unlikely pretty short-lived until we get more clarity from Europe," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist with TD Securities in Toronto.

The euro EUR=, despite Thursday's pullback, is up roughly 3 percent against the U.S. dollar from its 8-1/2 month low set last week. It was last down 0.38 percent at $1.3732 after touching $1.3834 on the EBS trading platform.

The euro EURJPY=R fell almost 1 percent to 105.47 yen, sagging from near one-month high at 107.03 yen recorded on Wednesday.

The ECB warned that any sovereign debt write-offs that force losses could damage the euro's reputation, but the bank made no specific reference to the current debate on increasing previously agreed plans for a 21 percent write-down for banks. [ID:nF9E7GA02A]

This weekend's meeting of the Group of 20 rich and emerging nations in Paris could result in more assurance for investors after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy late last week said they would announce a plan to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of the month.

Their statement had prompted investors to pare back bets for more euro losses, but Thursday's selling suggested investors are cautious about pushing the euro higher given the barriers policy-makers face to finding a lasting solution.

"We've come a long way in a fairly short period time, so we're seeing a squeeze to the downside. All the structural negatives for the euro are still there," said Geoff Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura in London.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Euro zone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p Calculator on banks' needs r.reuters.com/jyw62s GRAPHIC: China trade link.reuters.com/wyk44s TABLE: China trade with EU, US, others [nL3E7LA0OC] ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

The euro's losses highlighted wariness among investors to bet on more gains unless euro zone authorities unveil a convincing strategy to fight the debt crisis at a summit on Oct. 23.

The euro and other risky assets are vulnerable if investors believe officials are doing too little to bolster European banks, which are expected suffer if they are forced to accept haircuts on their Greek debt holdings.

Investor anxiety heightened after data showed China's trade surplus shrank for a second straight month in September, reflecting global economic weakness and slowing domestic demand. For more, see [ID:nL3E7LD191]

"We see the global economy is slowing given what we saw with the Chinese trade numbers," TD's Osborne said.

Selling in the euro and other currencies perceived to be higher risk boosted the dollar index .DXY 0.3 percent to 77.24, pushing it above initial technical resistance at 77.11, the index's 38.2 percent retracement of its May-October rally.

Despite its gains versus the euro and other currencies, the greenback fell 0.58 percent to 76.81 yen as the Japanese currency gained across the board. The dollar hit a one-month high around 77.489 yen on EBS on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)