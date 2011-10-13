* ECB report cautions debt write-downs may damage euro
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The euro declined on Thursday
after the European Central Bank warned any write-down on
government debt that causes bondholder losses could damage the
currency and the region's banking system.
The euro's retreat from its near one-month highs against
the dollar and yen was compounded by disappointing trade data
from China and fading demand to cover short positions, analysts
and traders said.
"These gains are unlikely pretty short-lived until we get
more clarity from Europe," said Shaun Osborne, chief FX
strategist with TD Securities in Toronto.
The euro EUR=, despite Thursday's pullback, is up roughly
3 percent against the U.S. dollar from its 8-1/2 month low set
last week. It was last down 0.38 percent at $1.3732 after
touching $1.3834 on the EBS trading platform.
The euro EURJPY=R fell almost 1 percent to 105.47 yen,
sagging from near one-month high at 107.03 yen recorded on
Wednesday.
The ECB warned that any sovereign debt write-offs that
force losses could damage the euro's reputation, but the bank
made no specific reference to the current debate on increasing
previously agreed plans for a 21 percent write-down for banks.
This weekend's meeting of the Group of 20 rich and emerging
nations in Paris could result in more assurance for investors
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy late last week said they would announce a plan
to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of the month.
Their statement had prompted investors to pare back bets
for more euro losses, but Thursday's selling suggested
investors are cautious about pushing the euro higher given the
barriers policy-makers face to finding a lasting solution.
"We've come a long way in a fairly short period time, so
we're seeing a squeeze to the downside. All the structural
negatives for the euro are still there," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura in London.
The euro's losses highlighted wariness among investors to
bet on more gains unless euro zone authorities unveil a
convincing strategy to fight the debt crisis at a summit on
Oct. 23.
The euro and other risky assets are vulnerable if investors
believe officials are doing too little to bolster European
banks, which are expected suffer if they are forced to accept
haircuts on their Greek debt holdings.
Investor anxiety heightened after data showed China's trade
surplus shrank for a second straight month in September,
reflecting global economic weakness and slowing domestic
"We see the global economy is slowing given what we saw
with the Chinese trade numbers," TD's Osborne said.
Selling in the euro and other currencies perceived to be
higher risk boosted the dollar index .DXY 0.3 percent to
77.24, pushing it above initial technical resistance at 77.11,
the index's 38.2 percent retracement of its May-October rally.
Despite its gains versus the euro and other currencies, the
greenback fell 0.58 percent to 76.81 yen as the Japanese
currency gained across the board. The dollar hit a one-month
high around 77.489 yen on EBS on Wednesday.
