* Investors wary over capital needs for European banks
* China trade data renews worries over global economy
* ECB report cautions debt write-downs may damage euro
* Slovakia approves euro zone bailout fund expansion
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The euro declined on Thursday
from one-month highs due to renewed worries about European
banks and the global economy after disappointing trade data
from China.
The euro's retreat from its near one-month highs against
the dollar and yen was compounded further by profit-taking on
earlier gains this week and fading demand to cover short
positions, analysts and traders said.
"After such a strong rally this week based on nothing but
hope, people realize that things are not going to come as
easily as they had hoped," said Kathy Lien, director of
currency research at GFT in New York.
Those hopes were partly realized after the Slovak
government ratified the expansion of the European Financial
Stability Facility, which gives policy-makers a critical tool
to contain the region's sovereign debt crisis. [ID:nL5E7LD1TJ]
Slovakia was the last member of the 17-nation euro zone
block to endorse changes to the 440-billion-euro bailout fund.
After Thursday's pullback the euro EUR= is up roughly 3
percent against the U.S. dollar from its 8-1/2 month low set
last week. It was last down 0.38 percent at $1.3732 after
touching $1.3834 on the EBS trading platform.
Even with a strengthened EFSF, European banks are still
vulnerable to a Greek default and further sovereign downgrades.
That increases the urgency for them to raise more capital to
remain financially sound, analysts said.
"Hopes have been replaced by fears when there are no
concrete plans," Lien said.
The European Central Bank warned that any sovereign debt
write-offs that force losses could damage the euro's
reputation. The bank made no specific reference to the current
debate on increasing previously agreed plans for a 21 percent
write-down for banks. [ID:nF9E7GA02A]
European Union officials said on Thursday that weak banks
may get up to six months to bolster their balance sheets after
a rapid health check currently underway. [ID:nB5E7L5016]
The euro EURJPY=R fell almost 1 percent to 105.47 yen,
sagging from a nearly one-month high at 107.03 yen recorded on
Wednesday.
This weekend's meeting of the Group of 20 rich and emerging
nations in Paris could result in more assurance for investors
after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Nicolas Sarkozy late last week said they would announce a plan
to solve the euro zone debt crisis by the end of the month.
Their statement prompted investors to pare back bets for
more euro losses. Thursday's selling suggested investors are
cautious about pushing the euro higher given the barriers
policy-makers face to finding a lasting solution.
The euro's losses highlighted wariness among investors to
bet on more gains unless euro zone authorities unveil a
convincing strategy to fight the debt crisis at a summit on
Oct. 23.
"These gains are unlikely pretty short-lived until we get
more clarity from Europe," Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist
with TD Securities in Toronto said of euro's earlier gains.
The euro and other risky assets are vulnerable if investors
believe officials are doing too little to bolster European
banks, which are expected suffer if they are forced to accept
haircuts on their Greek debt holdings.
Investor anxiety heightened after data showed China's trade
surplus shrank for a second straight month in September,
reflecting global economic weakness and slowing domestic
demand. For more, see [ID:nL3E7LD191]
"We see the global economy is slowing given what we saw
with the Chinese trade numbers," TD's Osborne said.
Selling in the euro and other currencies perceived to be
higher risk boosted the dollar index .DXY 0.3 percent to
77.25, pushing it above initial technical resistance at 77.11,
the index's 38.2 percent retracement of its May-October rally.
Despite its gains versus the euro and other currencies, the
greenback fell 0.52 percent to 76.87 yen as the Japanese
currency gained across the board. The dollar hit a one-month
high around 77.489 yen on EBS on Wednesday.
