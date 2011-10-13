* ECB cautions debt write-downs may damage euro
* ECB sees growth risks, China posts soft trade data
* Slovakia approves EFSF expansion; investors await G20
(Updates prices)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 13 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Thursday a day after hitting an almost one-month
high, as investors refocused on worries about European banks
and a deteriorating growth outlook for the euro zone.
Disappointing trade data from China further weighed on risk
appetite and pressured the euro. The common currency's recent
move has correlated closely with investor demand for stocks and
other risky assets.
European Central Bank policy makers warned on Thursday that
the euro zone could fall back into recession. The ECB also
warned that forcing private bondholders to accept losses on
euro zone sovereign debt could damage the euro and hurt banks.
For details see [ID:nL5E7LD0QX] [ID:nF9E7GA02A].
Thursday's pause suggested investors are cautious about
pushing the euro higher given the barriers policy makers face
to finding a lasting solution to the bloc's spreading debt
crisis.
"Over the last week we have seen a major short squeeze in a
number of risk-sensitive assets, including in euro/dollar. But
the fundamental picture remains clearly negative," said Jens
Nordvig, head of G10 currency strategy at Nomura in New York.
"We remain very skeptical that European policy makers will
bring out a convincing policy response in coming weeks."
The euro EUR=EBS last traded slightly down at $1.3786,
retreating from a high of $1.3834 set on trading platform EBS
on Wednesday, the strongest level since mid-September.
It pared some losses after Slovakia's parliament backed a
plan to bolster the euro zone's rescue fund, the European
Financial Stability fund, concluding the ratification process
in all 17 euro-zone countries.
Despite Thursday's pullback, the euro was up 2.9 percent so
far this week, a gain that if maintained through Friday would
mark the strongest weekly performance since mid-January.
Analysts cautioned that even with a strengthened EFSF,
European banks are still vulnerable to a Greek default and
further sovereign downgrades.
European Union officials said on Thursday that weak banks
may get up to six months to bolster their balance sheets after
a rapid health check currently under way. [ID:nB5E7L5016]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p
Calculator on banks' needs r.reuters.com/jyw62s
GRAPHIC: China trade link.reuters.com/wyk44s
TABLE: China trade with EU, US, others [nL3E7LA0OC]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
G20 AHEAD
Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.5 percent to 105.99
yen, retreating from a one-month high at 107.035 yen
EURJPY=EBS recorded on EBS on Wednesday.
Investors awaited this weekend's meeting of the Group of 20
rich and emerging nations that could result in more assurances
for investors after leaders from Germany and France pledged to
announce a plan to solve the debt crisis by the end of the
month.
"This weekend could be a turning point for the beleaguered
common currency," said Brendan McGrath, senior analyst at
Western Union Business Solutions in Victoria, British
Columbia.
"Market participants are looking for something concrete
that will ease their fears and allow capital to flow freely
once again," he said. "If something positive and constructive
results from the summit this weekend, it could give the euro a
big boost."
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.5 percent to 76.84
JPY=EBS, pulling back from a one-month high around 77.489 yen
reached on EBS on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Leslie
Adler)