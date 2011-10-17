(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

* German FinMin sees no definitive solution at EU summit

* Euro off 1-month high; short-covering risks remain

* Euro resistance at 55-day and 200-day moving averages

* Dollar index recovers after touching 1-month low

By Wangfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 17 The euro fell from a one-month high against the dollar on Monday after a top German official said this weekend's European Union summit would not provide a "definitive solution" to the region's debt crisis.

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said European governments will not present an ultimate plan at the Oct. 23 summit. His remarks undercut hopes that the meeting would produce a comprehensive crisis package, which German and French leaders promised earlier this month. See [ID:nL5E7LH13T]

"It's a dose of reality. The market got ahead of itself," said Alan Ruskin, global head of G10 FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York.

The euro could be volatile this week, but any weakness would likely be limited after last week's rally. While uncertainty remains, European policy-makers have appeared closer to reaching an agreement to take bold steps to ring-fence the debt crisis, analysts said.

"We do expect a positive outcome and we do expect what's happening with Greece to settle down. Basically, we expect a long-term comprehensive solution," said Mary Nicola, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

The euro shed 1 percent to $1.37328, having risen to $1.39148 on trading platform EBS EUR=EBS, its highest since Sept. 15. It dropped 1.6 percent to 105.46 yen EURJPY=EBS.

Traders said offers ahead of $1.3930 halted the euro's advance towards the pivotal $1.40 level. Resistance was at $1.3937, which marked a couple of daily highs in September.

Germany's Schaeuble also repeated at the weekend that private bondholders would have to accept steeper voluntary write-downs on their Greek holdings than the 21 percent agreed last July. Such a move could hurt European banks, forcing them to raise capital at a time when they are already facing funding pressure. For more, see [MMT/]

A lead negotiator for the banks said this could only happen if policy-makers addressed the "full range" of sovereign debt issues in Europe. Charles Dallara of the Institute of International Finance declined comment on reports that the private sector might have to take a 50 percent loss. [ID:nL5E7LH0T8]

EURO SHORTS

Camilla Sutton, senior currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto, said with euro shorts still outnumbering the longs by a significant ratio, "any further increase in risk appetite could be met with an exaggerated currency response."

Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed speculators cut their net short euro position to 73,795 contracts from 82,697 the previous week, reflecting rising optimism about the euro zone.

The euro's 3.5 percent rally last week, which marked its largest in nine months, likely further reduced those shorts. [IMM/FX]

"I do still believe that the momentum is very much in favor of the euro and of risk in general," said Brad Bechtel, managing director at Faros Trading LLC in Stamford, Connecticut. "I think any euro weakness should be met with buying or adding to longs."

Currency investors will also closely watch the equity market for direction, analysts said. Earnings from U.S. companies including Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and Apple (AAPL.O) could affect the euro's performance, which has closely tracked investors' appetite for stocks and other risky assets.

Wall Street stocks were down more than 1.6 percent in mid-afternoon trading. For more, see [.N]

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index .DXY rebounded 0.7 percent to 77.163 after touching a one-month low of 76.441 earlier. It recorded a 2.7 percent loss last week, the biggest since May 2009.

Against the yen, the dollar slipped 0.6 percent to 76.78 JPY=EBS. (Additional reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)