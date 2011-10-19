* Officials dismiss Guardian report of EFSF boost
* Euro short covering continues, sovereign demand seen
* Euro rallies to 5-month high versus Swiss franc
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday as hopes revived that European leaders will
take aggressive steps at a summit this weekend to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
Sovereign demand from the Middle East and Asia likely also
boosted the euro, traders said, although some doubted this is
the dominant driver behind the euro's gains.
While officials dismissed a story in Britain's Guardian
newspaper that France and Germany had agreed to a deal boosting
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the report
gave investors reason to pare back bets against the euro. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79H1QH]
Optimism a definite plan would be in place by this
weekend's meeting sparked a euro rally last week, although
Germany tamped down enthusiasm by saying the summit would not
provide an ultimate solution to the debt crisis.
"It seems the pendulum is swinging again toward a more
optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF.
said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3811 EUR=EBS. It
had earlier hit $1.3870 on trading platform EBS, approaching a
one-month high of $1.39148 set on Monday.
The Guardian, citing senior European Union diplomats, said
the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the
440-billion-euro bailout fund, giving it some two trillion
euros to help troubled governments and banks survive should
Greece or any other troubled euro zone country default.
But a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been
no mention of such a deal. A German Finance Ministry spokesman
said the fund will not be raised beyond the 440 billion euros
already approved nor will Germany's participation rise beyond
211 billion euros. [ID:nB4E7LA00N]
"The market is giving European politicians the benefit of
the doubt, it is hard to believe they will not do something
significant at the summit," said Steven Saywell, head of FX
strategy at BNP Paribas in London.
Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover
short positions in the euro remained high given that the
average entry level of such positions in September was around
$1.37. The euro rallied above $1.39 earlier this week, putting
investors at risk of a loss on those positions.
He added that going into the summit, the euro may rally
toward $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU
leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive actions.
The euro extended gains against the dollar after data
showed U.S. housing starts in September were better than
expected, boosting investor appetite for risk [ID:nN16ST1].
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.5 percent to 106.10
EURJPY=EBS.
It also climbed 0.6 percent to 1.2431 Swiss francs
EURCHF=EBS, having hit a high of $1.2475 francs on EBS, the
highest in five months on persistent, though unconfirmed,
market talk of the Swiss National Bank raising the euro/Swiss
target rate from 1.20 francs.
Investors shrugged off a double-notch downgrade of Spain's
debt rating. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]
The dollar index .DXY was last down 0.4 percent at
76.793, while the greenback was down 0.1 percent at 76.74 yen
JPY=, trapped between bids around 76.65 and offers at 76.85
yen.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by
Theodore d'Afflisio)