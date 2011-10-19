* Officials dismiss Guardian report of EFSF boost

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro rose against the dollar on Wednesday as hopes revived that European leaders will take aggressive steps at a summit this weekend to resolve the region's debt crisis.

Sovereign demand from the Middle East and Asia likely also boosted the euro, traders said, although some doubted this is the dominant driver behind the euro's gains.

While officials dismissed a story in Britain's Guardian newspaper that France and Germany had agreed to a deal boosting the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the report gave investors reason to pare back bets against the euro. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1QH]

Optimism a definite plan would be in place by this weekend's meeting sparked a euro rally last week, although Germany tamped down enthusiasm by saying the summit would not provide an ultimate solution to the debt crisis.

"It seems the pendulum is swinging again toward a more optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF. said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

The euro was last up 0.5 percent at $1.3811 EUR=EBS. It had earlier hit $1.3870 on trading platform EBS, approaching a one-month high of $1.39148 set on Monday.

The Guardian, citing senior European Union diplomats, said the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the 440-billion-euro bailout fund, giving it some two trillion euros to help troubled governments and banks survive should Greece or any other troubled euro zone country default.

But a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been no mention of such a deal. A German Finance Ministry spokesman said the fund will not be raised beyond the 440 billion euros already approved nor will Germany's participation rise beyond 211 billion euros. [ID:nB4E7LA00N]

"The market is giving European politicians the benefit of the doubt, it is hard to believe they will not do something significant at the summit," said Steven Saywell, head of FX strategy at BNP Paribas in London.

Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover short positions in the euro remained high given that the average entry level of such positions in September was around $1.37. The euro rallied above $1.39 earlier this week, putting investors at risk of a loss on those positions.

He added that going into the summit, the euro may rally toward $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive actions.

The euro extended gains against the dollar after data showed U.S. housing starts in September were better than expected, boosting investor appetite for risk [ID:nN16ST1].

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.5 percent to 106.10 EURJPY=EBS.

It also climbed 0.6 percent to 1.2431 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS, having hit a high of $1.2475 francs on EBS, the highest in five months on persistent, though unconfirmed, market talk of the Swiss National Bank raising the euro/Swiss target rate from 1.20 francs.

Investors shrugged off a double-notch downgrade of Spain's debt rating. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]

The dollar index .DXY was last down 0.4 percent at 76.793, while the greenback was down 0.1 percent at 76.74 yen JPY=, trapped between bids around 76.65 and offers at 76.85 yen. (Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu in London; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)