* Officials dismiss Guardian report of EFSF boost
* Euro short covering continues, sovereign demand seen
* Euro rallies to five-month high versus Swiss franc
(Updates prices, adds details)
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro rose against the
dollar on Wednesday on revived hopes that European leaders will
take aggressive steps at a summit this weekend to resolve the
region's debt crisis.
Although officials dismissed a story in Britain's Guardian
newspaper that France and Germany had agreed to a deal boosting
the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), investors
still latched onto the report as a reason to pare back bets
against the euro.
Optimism that a definitive plan would be in place by this
EU summit on Sunday had sparked a rally in the euro last week.
Germany later tamped down enthusiasm by saying the summit would
not provide an ultimate solution to the debt crisis.
"It seems the pendulum is swinging again toward a more
optimistic take on that meeting and the expansion of the EFSF,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells
Fargo in New York.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.3796 EUR=EBS. It
earlier rose as high as $1.3870 on trading platform EBS,
approaching the one-month high of $1.39148 set on Monday.
The Guardian, citing senior European Union diplomats, said
the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the 440
billion euro bailout fund, giving it some 2 trillion euros to
help troubled governments and banks survive should Greece or
any other euro zone country default.
But a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been
no mention of such a deal. A spokesman for the German Finance
Ministry said the bailout fund will not be raised beyond the
440 billion euros already approved nor will Germany's
participation rise beyond 211 billion euros. [ID:nB4E7LA00N]
"The market is giving European politicians the benefit of
the doubt; it is hard to believe they will not do something
significant at the summit," said Steven Saywell, head of FX
strategy at BNP Paribas in London.
Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover
short positions in the euro remained high given that the
average entry level of such positions in September was around
$1.37. The euro's rally above $1.39 earlier this week put
investors at risk of a loss on those positions.
Going into the summit, Turner said, the euro may rally
toward $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU
leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive actions.
The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar after
data showing U.S. housing starts in September topped
expectations boosted the appetite for risk [ID:nN16ST1].
SOVEREIGN DEMAND
Sovereign demand from the Middle East and Asia likely also
boosted the euro, traders said, although some doubted it was
the dominant driver behind gains.
Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB,
said Asian central banks, which continue to buy dollars to
weaken their own currencies, were plowing those proceeds into
other assets, including euro-denominated assets.
"While people are talking about fundamental and
policy-related reasons for euro resilience, I think the more
likely reason is that there's been a transferal of Asia's
holdings of U.S. assets into European ones," Myers said.
Led by those in Asia and Russia, central banks were net
sellers of U.S. Treasury holdings in August to the tune of $9.6
billion, the biggest net outflow since May of 2009, according
to the U.S. Treasury Department.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.4 percent to 105.90 yen
EURJPY=EBS. It gained 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc to
1.2429 francs EURCHF=EBS, having hit 1.2475 on EBS, the
highest level in five months on persistent, though unconfirmed,
market talk of the Swiss National Bank raising the euro/Swiss
target rate from 1.20 francs.
Investors shrugged off a double-notch downgrade of Spain's
debt rating.
The dollar index .DXY was last down 0.3 percent at
76.874, while the greenback was flat against the yen, at 76.77
yen JPY=, trapped between bids around 76.65 and offers at
76.85 yen.
(Editing by Leslie Adler)