* Officials dismiss Guardian report of bailout fund boost
* France's Sarkozy, Germany's Merkel temper hopes of plan
* But euro short covering persists, sovereign demand seen
* Euro rallies to five-month high versus Swiss franc
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 19 The euro was little changed
against the dollar and yen on Wednesday due to nagging doubts
that European leaders will take aggressive steps at a summit
this weekend to resolve the region's debt crisis.
Officials dismissed a report in Britain's Guardian
newspaper on Tuesday that France and Germany had agreed to a
deal enlarging the European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF), while French President Nicolas Sarkozy said talks to
boost the bailout fund have stalled. But investors still clung
to the newspaper report as a reason to pare back bets against
the euro. For details, see [ID:nN1E79H1QH] [ID:nL5E7LJ2UK]
Optimism that a definitive plan would be in place by a
European Union summit on Sunday had sparked a rally in the euro
last week from 8-1/2-month lows. Germany later tamped down
enthusiasm by saying the summit would not provide an ultimate
solution to the debt crisis.
"At the end of the day, the market is nervous, waiting to
see anything substantial coming out of the summit," said Tom
Fitzpatrick, chief technical strategist at CitiFX in New York.
"We are getting to a point that there have been so many false
promises so they really need to deliver something big."
The euro was last up 0.09 percent at $1.37480 after
bouncing between $1.3735 and $1.3870 on trading platform EBS
EUR=EBS. It touched a one-month high of $1.39148 on Monday.
Wavering confidence about a crisis plan has increased the
euro's volatility against the dollar this week. The one-month
euro/dollar volatility index EUR1MO= ended flat on Wednesday
but is up 2.4 percent so far on the week.
The Guardian, citing senior European Union diplomats, said
the euro zone would endorse a five-fold increase in the 440
billion euro bailout fund.
But a senior euro zone source told Reuters there had been
no mention of such a deal. A spokesman for the German Finance
Ministry said the bailout fund will not be raised beyond the
440 billion euros already approved nor will Germany's
participation rise beyond 211 billion euros. [ID:nB4E7LA00N]
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked down expectations of
a deal for a "bazooka" solution coming out of the summit,
adding that past errors will not be solved in one stroke.
[ID:nB4E7HL01G]
Germany, the euro zone's strongest economy, has been
reluctant to back aggressive measures to contain the crisis due
to worries it has already overextended itself as its economy is
slowing.
SHORTCOVERING, SOVEREIGN DEMAND
As traders struggle to position for this weekend's EU
summit, analysts said there are positive factors for the euro.
Chris Turner, FX strategist at ING, said demand to cover
short positions in the euro remained high given that the
average entry level of such positions in September was around
$1.37. The euro's rally above $1.39 earlier this week put
investors at risk of a loss on those positions.
Going into the summit, Turner said, the euro may rally
toward $1.40 if more mainstream press reports suggest EU
leaders are nearing agreement to take decisive actions.
The euro briefly extended gains against the dollar after
data showing U.S. housing starts in September topped
expectations boosted the appetite for risk. [ID:nN16ST1]
Sovereign demand from the Middle East and Asia likely also
boosted the euro, traders said, although some doubted it was
the dominant driver behind gains.
Against the yen, the euro was up 0.09 percent to 105.61 yen
EURJPY=EBS, paring earlier gains.
The single European currency rose 0.5 percent against the
Swiss franc to 1.2418 francs EURCHF=EBS, having hit 1.2475 on
EBS, the highest level in five months, on persistent, though
unconfirmed, market talk of the Swiss National Bank raising the
euro/Swiss target rate from 1.20 francs.
Investors shrugged off a double-notch downgrade of Spain's
debt rating. [ID:nL3E7LJ09P]
The dollar index .DXY was flat at 77.112, while the
greenback was flat against the yen at 76.80 yen JPY=.
