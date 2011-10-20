* Euro rises to session high on EFSF guidelines document

* German govt won't rule out EU summit delay - paper (Updates prices, adds comment, details; changes dateline, previous LONDON and byline)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro fell against the dollar on Thursday after a report said the German government does not rule out postponing a European Union summit planned for this Sunday, dashing hopes of a resolution to the debt crisis soon.

Citing sources from both Chancellor Angela Merkel's center-right coalition and from her government, German newspaper Die Welt said the stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund was the reason for the possible delay. See [ID:nL5E7LK421]

But senior EU sources and Austria's Finance Ministry said they were unaware of any plan to postpone the summit. See [ID:nB5E7LJ00B] [ID:nV9E7J301C]

The euro had earlier rallied after guidelines for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) obtained by Reuters showed the fund will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market using its full remaining lending capacity. See [ID:nP6E7KG02P]

Optimism that European leaders will deliver a comprehensive solution to debt problems by this weekend's summit had buoyed the euro to a one-month high on Monday, but the currency has since pared gains on growing signs of differences between policymakers on how to tackle the crisis.

"I think the euro today is going to be like Vegas. There's certainly the risk for price action reacting to headlines, " said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

"We have the EU summit this weekend and there's probably a decent chance that we don't have any concrete proposals in place," he said. "If it all ends in tears, the euro/dollar goes back to $1.32."

The euro EUR= last traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3741, after having earlier risen as high as $1.3842 on Reuters data.

It also traded slightly lower against the yen at 105.60 EURJPY= The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 76.87 yen JPY=.

Investors remain nervous about signs European policymakers were struggling to reach consensus on measures to contain the debt crisis in the lead up to the EU summit and a G20 summit in early November. [ID:nL5E7LK20E]

French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday said that plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

"In these troubled waters, we maintain a view that the euro/dollar should head much lower as short term disappointment looms," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London. (Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)