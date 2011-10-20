* Euro rises to session high on EFSF guidelines document
* German govt won't rule out EU summit delay - paper
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro fell against the
dollar on Thursday after a report said the German government
does not rule out postponing a European Union summit planned
for this Sunday, dashing hopes of a resolution to the debt
crisis soon.
Citing sources from both Chancellor Angela Merkel's
center-right coalition and from her government, German
newspaper Die Welt said the stalled negotiations on the
possible leveraging of the euro zone bailout fund was the
reason for the possible delay.
But senior EU sources and Austria's Finance Ministry said
they were unaware of any plan to postpone the summit.
[ID:nB5E7LJ00B] [ID:nV9E7J301C]
The euro had earlier rallied after guidelines for the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) obtained by
Reuters showed the fund will be able to buy bonds on the
secondary market using its full remaining lending capacity. See
[ID:nP6E7KG02P]
Optimism that European leaders will deliver a comprehensive
solution to debt problems by this weekend's summit had buoyed
the euro to a one-month high on Monday, but the currency has
since pared gains on growing signs of differences between
policymakers on how to tackle the crisis.
"I think the euro today is going to be like Vegas. There's
certainly the risk for price action reacting to headlines, "
said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency
analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
"We have the EU summit this weekend and there's probably a
decent chance that we don't have any concrete proposals in
place," he said. "If it all ends in tears, the euro/dollar goes
back to $1.32."
The euro EUR= last traded down 0.1 percent at $1.3741,
after having earlier risen as high as $1.3842 on Reuters data.
It also traded slightly lower against the yen at 105.60
EURJPY= The dollar was up 0.1 percent at 76.87 yen JPY=.
Investors remain nervous about signs European policymakers
were struggling to reach consensus on measures to contain the
debt crisis in the lead up to the EU summit and a G20 summit in
early November.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday said that
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund.
"In these troubled waters, we maintain a view that the
euro/dollar should head much lower as short term disappointment
looms," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.
