By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro fell against the
dollar on Thursday amid growing doubts that this weekend's
European Union summit will provide any concrete solution to
contain the escalating debt crisis.
Trading was volatile as investors reacted to each headline
coming out of Europe underscoring differences among
policymakers on how to support the heavily-indebted euro zone
countries.
There's "growing investor realization that the upcoming
European policymakers' summit may not yield a lasting solution
to the ongoing euro zone debt crisis after all," said Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston.
Adding to a bearish tone, Fitch Ratings says in a report
that its outlook for Italy's largest banks is negative. The
agency also kept a negative outlook on Belgium, warning it
could downgrade the country if the euro zone debt crisis
escalates. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK595]
The euro EUR= last traded down 0.6 percent at $1.3679. It
earlier hit a session low of $1.3655 on Reuters data, breaking
below support around the 100-week moving average at $1.3671.
As the weekend meeting approaches, analysts said the euro
was likely to stay in a range between its recent low around
$1.3650 and a high around $1.3914.
The bloc's common currency had earlier climbed a session
high of $1.3842 after guidelines for the European Financial
Stability Facility (EFSF) obtained by Reuters showed the fund
will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market using its
full remaining lending capacity. [ID:nP6E7KG02P]
But gains faded after a report by German newspaper Die Welt
-- later denied by euro zone sources -- that the German
government does not rule out postponing Sunday's summit. The
newspaper cited stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging
of the EFSF as the reason for the possible delay.
[ID:nL5E7LK421]
Losses accelerated after sources in Germany's ruling
coalition said the EU summit will go ahead on Sunday as
planned, but it will not reach a decision on leveraging the
euro zone rescue fund. [ID:nB4E7LA00Z]
The sources also said Chancellor Angela Merkel will not
address the German parliament before she departs for the
Brussels summit.
Against the Swiss franc, the euro was last down 0.9 percent
to 1.2306 francs EURCHF=EBS. It slipped 0.5 percent to 105.14
yen EURJPY=.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 76.85 yen JPY=, while
against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.4 percent
at 77.444 .DXY.
MIXED MESSAGES
Optimism that European leaders will deliver a comprehensive
solution to debt problems by this weekend's summit had buoyed
the euro to a one-month high on Monday, but the currency has
since pared gains on growing signs of differences between
policymakers on how to tackle the crisis.
"There are a lot of mixed messages," said Fabian Eliasson,
vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in
New York. "So people may be becoming a little bit more
pessimistic."
European policymakers were struggling to reach consensus on
measures to contain the debt crisis in the lead up to the EU
summit and a Group of 20 summit in early November.
[ID:nL5E7LK20E]
French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Wednesday said that
plans to tackle the euro zone debt crisis have stalled with
Paris and Berlin at odds over how to increase the firepower of
the region's bailout fund.
"In these troubled waters, we maintain a view that the
euro/dollar should head much lower as short-term disappointment
looms," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in London.
Galy said his target for euro/dollar is $1.31, although he
recommends investors place a tight stop at 1.3930 given the
risk of a squeeze of euro bearish positions.