* Mixed news causes volatility ahead of EU summit

* Sarkozy, Merkel remarks curb euro's decline

* Euro falls through 100-week MA around $1.3671

* Fitch says outlook for largest Italian banks negative (Updates market action, changes byline)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro slipped against the dollar and yen on Thursday on skepticism that this weekend's European Union summit will yield any concrete solution to contain the escalating debt crisis.

Trading was volatile as skittish investors reacted to the conflicting news headlines from Europe, which underscored the differences among policy-makers on how to help Greece and other heavily indebted euro zone countries.

"Investors are growing increasingly skeptical whether they can deliver a plan with teeth to tackle the problem. That uncertainty is keeping market action volatile," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in Washington.

Adding to a bearish tone, Fitch Ratings said in a report that its outlook for Italy's largest banks is negative. The agency also kept a negative outlook on Belgium, warning it could downgrade the country if the euro zone debt crisis escalates. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK595]

The euro EUR= last traded down 0.2 percent at $1.3731. It earlier hit a session low of $1.3655 on Reuters data, breaking below support around the 100-week moving average at $1.3671.

The bloc's common currency had earlier climbed a session high of $1.3842 after guidelines for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) obtained by Reuters showed the fund will be able to buy bonds on the secondary market using its full remaining lending capacity. [ID:nP6E7KG02P]

But gains faded after a report by German newspaper Die Welt -- later denied by euro zone sources -- that the German government does not rule out postponing Sunday's summit. The newspaper cited stalled negotiations on the possible leveraging of the EFSF as the reason for the possible delay. [ID:nL5E7LK421]

The euro's decline slowed after German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy issued a statement the summit will go on but no decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by Wednesday. See [ID:nP6E7L6011]

As the weekend meeting in Brussels approaches, analysts said the euro was likely to stay in a range between its recent low around $1.3650 and a high around $1.3914.

"The euro will be boxed in from here into the weekend," Travelex's Manimbo said.

Against the Swiss franc, the euro was last down 0.97 percent to 1.23029 francs EURCHF=EBS. It slipped 0.08 percent to 105.55 yen EURJPY=.

The dollar rose 0.1 percent to 76.91 yen JPY=, while against a basket of currencies, the dollar was up 0.1 percent at 77.186 .DXY. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Euro zone debt crisis: r.reuters.com/hyb65p ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

MIXED MESSAGES

Optimism that European leaders will deliver a comprehensive solution to debt problems by the EU summit had buoyed the euro to a one-month high on Monday, but the currency has since pared gains on the disagreements between policy-makers on how to tackle the crisis.

"There are a lot of mixed messages," said Fabian Eliasson, vice president for currency sales at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York. "So people may be becoming a little bit more pessimistic."

European policy-makers were struggling to reach consensus on measures to contain the debt crisis in the lead up to the EU summit and a Group of 20 summit in early November. [ID:nL5E7LK20E]

"In these troubled waters, we maintain a view that the euro/dollar should head much lower as short-term disappointment looms," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe Generale in London.

Galy said his target for euro/dollar is $1.31, although he recommends investors place a tight stop at 1.3930 given the risk of a squeeze of euro bearish positions.