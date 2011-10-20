* Reports of policy-maker differences before EU summit
* Another meeting seen to adopt debt crisis measures
* Rebound in U.S. blue-chip stocks renews euro buying
* Euro seen holding in $1.3650-$1.3914 range
(Updates market action, changes byline)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Oct 20 The euro gained against the
dollar and yen on Thursday as investors clung to hopes that
this weekend's European Union summit will move policy-makers
toward a concrete plan to contain the deepening debt crisis.
The single currency staged a late recovery, erasing earlier
losses tied to conflicting news from Europe. The contradictory
headlines underscored the differences among policy-makers on
how to help Greece and other heavily indebted euro zone
countries.
A rise in U.S. blue-chip stock prices also boosted appetite
for the euro, despite news that adoption of crisis measures
could be dragged out to next week, analysts and traders said.
"Risk is back on after the latest headlines. They seem to
show there might be more of a definitive plan at a two-tier
summit," said Tommy Molloy, chief dealer at FX Solutions at
Saddle River, New Jersey.
"The U.S. equity market also put a little wind in the sail
of the euro," Molloy said.
The euro EUR= last traded up 0.2 percent at $1.3731. It
earlier hit a session low of $1.3655 on Reuters data, breaking
below support around the 100-week moving average at $1.3671.
The euro's late gain is seen fragile as doubts persist that
EU leaders could agree on critical components of a
comprehensive crisis solution, namely strengthening the
European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), the amount of
recapitalization for European banks and private bondholder
losses on Greek debt.
"Investors are growing increasingly skeptical whether they
can deliver a plan with teeth to tackle the problem. That
uncertainty is keeping market action volatile," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst at Travelex Global Payments in
Washington.
Adding to the earlier bearish tone, Fitch Ratings said in a
report that its outlook for Italy's largest banks is negative.
The agency also kept a negative outlook on Belgium, warning it
could downgrade the country if the euro zone debt crisis
escalates. For details, see [ID:nL5E7LK595]
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Euro zone debt crisis: r.reuters.com/hyb65p
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
VOLATILITY RULES
Optimism that European leaders will deliver a comprehensive
solution to debt problems by the EU summit had buoyed the euro
to a one-month high on Monday, but the currency has pared gains
on the disagreements between policy-makers on how to tackle the
crisis.
Earlier Thursday, the euro touched a session high of
$1.3842 after guidelines for the 440 billion euro EFSF obtained
by Reuters showed the bailout fund will be able to buy bonds on
the secondary market using its full remaining lending capacity.
[ID:nP6E7KG02P]
The gains faded after a report by German newspaper Die Welt
that the German government does not rule out postponing
Sunday's summit in Brussels. The newspaper cited stalled
negotiations on the possible leveraging of the EFSF.
However, the euro's decline slowed after German Chancellor
Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy issued a
statement the summit will go on, although they also said no
decisions will be adopted before a second meeting to be held by
Wednesday. See [ID:nP6E7L6011]
As the weekend meeting in Brussels approaches, analysts
said the euro was likely to stay in a range between its recent
low around $1.3650 and a high around $1.3914.
"The euro will be boxed in from here into the weekend,"
Travelex's Manimbo said.
Against the Japanese yen, the euro EURJPY=was last up 0.2
percent at 105.88 yen. It was down 1 percent at 0.8939 Swiss
francs EURCHF=.
The dollar rose 0.05 percent to 76.85 yen JPY=, while
against a basket of currencies, the dollar was down 0.2 percent
at 76.936 .DXY.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX
closed up 0.46 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial average
.DJI ended 0.32 percent higher. For more, see [.N]