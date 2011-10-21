* Dollar falls below 76 yen, biggest daily fall since Aug
* Euro, higher-yielding currencies broadly higher
* France and Germany eye two summits to hammer out deal
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Oct 21 The U.S. dollar fell broadly
on Friday and hit a record low against the yen on hopes Europe
was closer to solving its debt crisis and talk the Federal
Reserve may take new measures to boost growth.
France and Germany said in a joint statement that European
leaders would discuss a solution to the crisis on Sunday, but
no decisions would be adopted before a second meeting to be
held by Wednesday at the latest. For more, see [ID:nL5E7LL0DX]
Optimism European leaders will take more measures to
contain the crisis kept investor appetite for risk alive,
sending U.S. stocks sharply higher and dampening demand for the
safe-haven greenback.
Adding to losses in the dollar, Fed Board Governor Daniel
Tarullo said Thursday there is need for additional stimulus
measures and the Fed should consider buying more mortgage bonds
to boost the weak housing sector and economy. Fed easing is
seen negative for the dollar because it lowers U.S. yields.
"It is very much a dollar negative environment. Risk is
on," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com
in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar last
traded down 0.8 percent at 76.357 .DXY, having hit a low of
76.249, the lowest level since mid-September.
Paresh Upadhyaya, head of Americas G10 FX strategy at Bank
of America Merrill Lynch in New York, said the currency market
followed equity prices.
The U.S. dollar has shown a strong inverse relationship
with stocks in recent trading. The 25-day correlation between
the dollar index and the Standard & Poor's 500 Index .SPX hit
negative 0.927 on Friday.
The euro rose 0.7 percent to $1.3876 EUR=, having hit
$1.3900 on Reuters data and recovering from a low of $1.3703.
"The market is giving the benefit of the doubt that they
are going to come up with some sort of a meaningful stop gap
measure in Europe," said Boris Schlossberg, director of
currency research at GFT in New York.
But Bank of America's Upadhyaya said: "whatever might be
announced, I don't think it would be enough to satisfy the
markets." He expects the euro/dollar to decline to $1.30 by the
end of the year.
The euro dropped 0.3 percent to 105.58 yen EURJPY=. It
also slipped 0.3 percent against sterling EURGBP=D4 and lost
0.6 percent versus the Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS.
RECORD HIGH YEN
The dollar fell as low as 75.78 yen on trading platform EBS
JPY=EBS, surpassing its previous record low of 75.941 set in
August, bringing back into focus the threat of official
intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.
Traders reported initial large selling of dollars from a
U.K. clearer and macro funds, and losses accelerated after the
pair broke through a series of stops around 76.30 and 75.90.
It last traded down 0.9 percent at 76.18 yen, coming off
lows on reported buying from Japanese banks at the 76.00 level.
At current levels, it was on pace for its biggest daily fall
since Aug. 26.
Talk that Japanese authorities may follow the footsteps of
the Swiss National Bank in putting a floor in dollar/yen had
buoyed the currency pair in recent sessions, but investors
resumed yen buying after market speculation failed to
materialize.
"I do think we are increasingly vulnerable to (Bank of
Japan) interference. Irrespective of whether it's going to be
effective or not, they're going to come in at 75," said GFT's
Schlossberg.
