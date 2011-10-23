* France gives in on leveraging bailout fund
* Market still hopeful about Wednesday EU meeting
* Yen in focus after hitting record high vs dollar
By Richard Leong and Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, Oct 23 The dollar may stage a modest
rebound this week after euro zone leaders made little progress
toward solving the region's debt crisis, likely cutting off the
resurgence in risk appetite that drove markets on Friday.
The U.S. currency fell broadly on Friday and hit a record
low against the yen, as markets hoped European leaders were
nearing a solution to the crisis.
But a summit of European leaders on Sunday in Brussels --
the first of two within just a few days -- ended without a
solution as France, bowing to German opposition, backed off a
plan to boost the firepower of the euro zone's 440 billion euro
rescue fund by letting it borrow from the European Central
Bank. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]
"I don't think the result of this weekend's meeting will
give an investor the ability to buy or sell the euro long-term
with any degree of confidence," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "We just don't
know yet what form the solution is going to take and what it's
going to cost."
That could still happen when leaders from the European
Union meet again on Wednesday.
Woolfolk said the euro could get a boost if leaders come up
with a comprehensive plan on Wednesday, but will likely
struggle in the meantime to hold recent gains against the
dollar.
The euro rose as high as $1.39 EUR= on Friday, recovering
from a low of $1.3703.
"If they even show a shadow of a solution, it's positive
for capital markets globally," said Stephen Wood, chief market
strategist at Russell Investments in New York, which manages
$163 billion.
YEN IN FOCUS
Adding to losses in the dollar last week were comments from
Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo that the Fed should
consider buying more mortgage bonds to boost the weak housing
sector and economy. Fed easing is seen as negative for the
dollar because it lowers U.S. yields. For more on Tarullo
speech, see [ID:nN1E79J29O]
The dollar's subsequent slide to a record low of 75.78 yen
JPY=EBS on Friday brought back into focus the threat of
official intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.
Traders said that could keep the market wary of testing
Japan's resolve in the near term. A strong yen hurts Japan's
export sector and threatens to worsen deflationary pressure.
Japan intervened in August, and while it slowed the pace of
appreciation, it did little to reverse yen strength.
NAGGING DOUBTS
Most analysts, however, said that Friday's stock market
rally and sell-off in the dollar were hardly a proxy of
confidence in a meaningful solution soon to contain Europe's
fiscal problems.
"This was a rally from oversold levels. It's not a rally
because you think a deal is really going to happen," said Komal
Sri-Kumar, chief global strategist with TCW Group in Los
Angeles, which oversees about $114 billion.
Even if issues surrounding Europe's debt crisis are
successfully addressed, longer-term risks -- including France's
possible loss of its top credit rating and the euro zone
tipping into recession -- are seen as a drag on the euro,
analysts said.
With doubts over a meaningful plan to contain Europe's debt
crisis, analysts said the euro could fall to $1.30 by
year-end.
"Growth is still low for the region and this will weigh on
the euro ultimately," said Arthur Hovsepian, emerging markets
and currency strategist with Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles,
which manages $60 billion in assets.
(Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie
Adler)