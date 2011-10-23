* France gives in on leveraging bailout fund

* Market still hopeful about Wednesday EU meeting

* Yen in focus after hitting record high vs dollar

By Richard Leong and Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Oct 23 The dollar may stage a modest rebound this week after euro zone leaders made little progress toward solving the region's debt crisis, likely cutting off the resurgence in risk appetite that drove markets on Friday.

The U.S. currency fell broadly on Friday and hit a record low against the yen, as markets hoped European leaders were nearing a solution to the crisis.

But a summit of European leaders on Sunday in Brussels -- the first of two within just a few days -- ended without a solution as France, bowing to German opposition, backed off a plan to boost the firepower of the euro zone's 440 billion euro rescue fund by letting it borrow from the European Central Bank. [ID:nL5E7LM0VD]

"I don't think the result of this weekend's meeting will give an investor the ability to buy or sell the euro long-term with any degree of confidence," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "We just don't know yet what form the solution is going to take and what it's going to cost."

That could still happen when leaders from the European Union meet again on Wednesday.

Woolfolk said the euro could get a boost if leaders come up with a comprehensive plan on Wednesday, but will likely struggle in the meantime to hold recent gains against the dollar.

The euro rose as high as $1.39 EUR= on Friday, recovering from a low of $1.3703.

"If they even show a shadow of a solution, it's positive for capital markets globally," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York, which manages $163 billion.

YEN IN FOCUS

Adding to losses in the dollar last week were comments from Federal Reserve Governor Daniel Tarullo that the Fed should consider buying more mortgage bonds to boost the weak housing sector and economy. Fed easing is seen as negative for the dollar because it lowers U.S. yields. For more on Tarullo speech, see [ID:nN1E79J29O]

The dollar's subsequent slide to a record low of 75.78 yen JPY=EBS on Friday brought back into focus the threat of official intervention to weaken the Japanese currency.

Traders said that could keep the market wary of testing Japan's resolve in the near term. A strong yen hurts Japan's export sector and threatens to worsen deflationary pressure.

Japan intervened in August, and while it slowed the pace of appreciation, it did little to reverse yen strength.

NAGGING DOUBTS

Most analysts, however, said that Friday's stock market rally and sell-off in the dollar were hardly a proxy of confidence in a meaningful solution soon to contain Europe's fiscal problems.

"This was a rally from oversold levels. It's not a rally because you think a deal is really going to happen," said Komal Sri-Kumar, chief global strategist with TCW Group in Los Angeles, which oversees about $114 billion.

Even if issues surrounding Europe's debt crisis are successfully addressed, longer-term risks -- including France's possible loss of its top credit rating and the euro zone tipping into recession -- are seen as a drag on the euro, analysts said.

With doubts over a meaningful plan to contain Europe's debt crisis, analysts said the euro could fall to $1.30 by year-end.

"Growth is still low for the region and this will weigh on the euro ultimately," said Arthur Hovsepian, emerging markets and currency strategist with Payden & Rygel in Los Angeles, which manages $60 billion in assets. (Additional reporting by Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Leslie Adler)