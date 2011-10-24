* EU nears accord on EFSF leverage, bank recapitalization

* Discord on Greek writedowns keeps investors wary

* Dollar/yen near record lows (Updates prices, adds quote, byline)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Nick Olivari

NEW YORK, Oct 24 The euro rallied to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday, as investors grew confident European leaders will come up with a broad agreement to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis at a second summit scheduled for Wednesday.

European leaders neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalization, and euro zone officials said France and Germany were close to agreement on how to use the European Financial Stability Facility to stave off contagion in the bond market. For more see [ID:nL5E7LM0VD] and [ID:nL5E7LN12X].

As the New York session began, the euro surrendered gains but investors again reversed, expressing renewed optimism concrete steps to resolve the crisis will be announced on Wednesday despite serious divisions on the size of the haircut private holders of Greek bonds will have to endure.

"Investors are pricing in the fact that the worst will be avoided with the conclusion of Wednesday's EU summit," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In mid-afternoon trading, the euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.39310 EUR=EBS, after trading has high as $1.39550, its highest since September 8.

Traders said there is an options barrier at $1.40 that could come off even before Wednesday's meeting. The figure also corresponds to the euro's 200-week moving average.

Another key figure to watch is $1.4040, the 50 percent retracement of the May to October decline.

However, any delay in releasing a convincing plan from Wednesday's summit, or even a delay in a statement from leaders of the euro zone economies, could cause the euro to fall, analysts said.

TECH LEVELS

The euro stood well above its nine-month low plumbed this month and analysts said it was likely to stay supported at least until the conclusion of Wednesday's summit. Traders cited bids between $1.3780 and $1.3810, which they said may brake falls, while the euro has support at the 100-week moving average around $1.36600.

The dollar, meanwhile, fell against the yen, trading close to the record low touched on Friday and leaving traders on alert for possible renewed intervention to stem strength in the Japanese currency. It was last at 76.034, down 0.3 percent JPY=EBS. The dollar hit a an all-time low of 75.78 yen last Friday on electronic trading platform EBS JPY=EBS.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi said on Monday Japan would take decisive action on excessive and speculative forex moves. He said that the greenback below 76 yen did not reflect economic fundamentals. [ID:nT9E7L400O]

The growth-linked Australian dollar AUD=D4 was up more than 1 percent at US$1.0479, aided by economic data of top trade partner China.

China's vast manufacturing sector expanded moderately in October to snap three months of contraction, reflecting the resilience of robust domestic demand that is likely to soothe fears of an abrupt slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. [ID:nL3E7LL1AE]

China is a large importer of Australian raw materials, particularly in the mining sector.