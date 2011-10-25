* Euro supported from EU summit hopes but still vulnerable

* Merkel dampens summit optimism

* Japan keeps up rhetoric on yen strength

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 25 The euro slid from a six-week high in choppy trading against the dollar on Tuesday, with investors hopeful a broad agreement among European leaders will be reached at Wednesday's summit to contain the debt crisis but well aware that the meeting could also disappoint.

The single euro zone currency fell to New York session lows after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is opposed to a phrase in the European Union summit draft that calls for support of continued European Central Bank non-standard measures, or the bank's purchases of bonds in the secondary market. For more, click on [ID:nB4E7LA01L].

The ECB has been buying government debt to check rising borrowing costs for some countries on the periphery of the euro zone, notably Italy and Spain. ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 4.49 billion euros worth of bonds from Oct. 13-19, up from 2.243 billion the previous week and taking the program's overall total to 169.5 billion euros.

"Markets are cautiously optimistic that there will be a viable agreement, but I still think there is a risk of disappointment," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"But the euro is unlikely to get much more momentum from the summit, and this has to do with the fact that the summit is not going to address any of the growth issues. It is possible that the euro zone is still hovering above recession, and growth is noticeably slowing down."

In early New York trading, the euro EUR=EBS was last at $1.3888, down 0.27 percent. Earlier it hit $1.39605, its highest level since Sept. 8 on trading platform EBS.

Traders cited offers around $1.3980-90, close to resistance at $1.3988, the 200-week moving average. Further resistance was seen around $1.4040, a 50 percent retracement of the euro's May to October decline, and traders also cited talk of an options barrier at $1.40 being defended.

The euro has rallied steadily since European leaders neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation. Euro zone officials also said divisions have narrowed between France and Germany on how to leverage the euro zone's rescue fund.

Investors may need to see a positive outcome from the region's second summit, however, for the euro to break above $1.40, while its current strength left it vulnerable to a sell-off.

"Market mentality remains looking to sell euro/dollar on rallies rather than buy on dips, with continued complacency on Europe's ability to find a lasting fix to their issues," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

"We do not believe a lasting fix will come from tomorrow's (summit). However, we do believe short-term issues will be reduced, and so we need to look at how longer-term fiscal issues compare between Europe and the U.S. in order to look at where euro/dollar direction will move." <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

YEN IN FOCUS

The yen hovered just shy of a record high against the dollar, leaving investors nervous about possible intervention by the Japanese authorities to stem the currency's rise.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi again warned markets against pushing up the yen too far, saying he was ready to take firm steps if its gains became excessive. [ID:nT9E7L700B]

The dollar was steady at 76.080 yen JPY=EBS, near a record low of 75.78 yen hit late last week on EBS.

The dollar index .DXY, which measures the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was last at 76.329, up 0.4 percent. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)