NEW YORK, Oct 25 The euro slid from a six-week high against the dollar on Tuesday after the cancellation of a European finance ministers meeting raised doubts an EU summit would deliver a bold plan to tackle the region's debt crisis.

With Wednesday's European Union leaders' summit still scheduled to take place, expectations of a broad agreement were tempered by fears any accord could lack details.

The single euro zone currency earlier fell to session lows after a report said the meeting of EU finance ministers was canceled as details of issues to be discussed at the gathering have not been finalized. That was enough to send markets into a tailspin: U.S. stocks and the euro fell, while U.S. Treasuries drew a safe-haven bid. See [ID:nW8E7LD00V]

"We are inclined to believe that the cancellation of the EU Finance Ministers meeting means more delays than progress on euro area talks," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"With that in mind, however, there have also been reports that a deal on bank recapitalization and leveraging of the (euro zone rescue fund) is close. We won't know for sure until Wednesday when the EU Summit ends and the press conference is delivered but today's announcement certainly adds a degree of uncertainty in the markets."

In mid afternoon New York trading, the euro EUR= was last at $1.3923, little changed on the day, after earlier falling to $1.3847 on news of the cancellation. Prior to the fall, the euro touched $1.3959 earlier in the global session, its highest level since September 8.

The euro also weakened after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Germany is opposed to a phrase in the European Union summit draft that calls for support of continued European Central Bank non-standard measures, or the bank's purchases of bonds in the secondary market. For more, click on [ID:nB4E7LA01L].

The ECB has been buying government debt to check rising borrowing costs for some countries on the periphery of the euro zone, notably Italy and Spain. ECB figures published on Monday showed the bank bought 4.49 billion euros worth of bonds from Oct. 13-19, up from 2.243 billion the previous week and taking the program's overall total to 169.5 billion euros.

Traders cited offers in the euro around $1.3980-90, close to resistance at $1.3989, the 200-week simple moving average. Further resistance was seen around $1.4040, a 50 percent retracement of the euro's May to October decline, and traders also cited talk of an options barrier at $1.40 being defended.

Euro/dollar three-month risk reversal was at 3.803 on Tuesday, down from 3.853 on Monday but still with an ongoing bias to euro puts and dollar calls, according to Reuters data. That implies more market participants are betting on a fall in the euro than a rise.

Yet, the euro has rallied since European leaders neared a deal over the weekend on bank recapitalisation. Euro zone officials also said divisions have narrowed between France and Germany on how to leverage the euro zone's rescue fund.

Investors may need to see a positive outcome from the region's second summit, however, for the euro to break above $1.40, while its current strength left it vulnerable to a sell-off.

"There will be no significant positioning until tomorrow," said Alexander Chepurko, foreign exchange analyst at Forex Club in New York. "Sentiment is extremely bearish on the euro, other risk pairs not so much, which tells us that the rally was short covering."

Chepurko said the statement from the meeting will determine if investors further short the euro, or if there will be another flurry of short covering propelling the euro higher in burst. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

YEN IN FOCUS

The yen rose to a record high against the dollar, leaving investors nervous about possible intervention by the Japanese authorities to stem the currency's rise.

Japanese Finance Minister Jun Azumi again warned markets against pushing up the yen too far, saying he was ready to take firm steps if its gains became excessive. [ID:nT9E7L700B]

The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 75.940 yen JPY=, after hitting a record low of 75.73 yen earlier JPY=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)