* Euro surrenders gains vs dollar in volatile session
* Investors position for disappointment from EU
* Dollar hits record low vs yen
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The euro weakened for a second
straight session against the dollar on Wednesday in choppy
trading on concerns a European Union summit would fail to
deliver a decisive response to the sovereign debt crisis.
The second EU summit in four days seems unlikely to produce
a detailed plan despite assurances from France and Germany of a
"comprehensive solution" to the region's fiscal problems.
According to a draft statement from a leaders' meeting in
Brussels on Wednesday, European Union governments will signal
readiness to back banks with guarantees to avert a credit
freeze but give no overall figure for recapitalizing lenders.
"The market is finally grabbing on to the reality that
we're not going to see definitive hard numbers," said Richard
Franulovich, senior currency strategist, at Westpac Securities
in New York. "I am positioning for a disappointment. If we take
out $1.38, then we're going down to $1.35."
Earlier the euro rose against the dollar after Germany's
lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the
euro zone rescue fund through leveraging, providing Chancellor
Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate at the
But that optimism waned quickly.
In midday trading, the euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.6
percent at $1.38269, well off the session peak of $1.39761 on
trading platform EBS but above the session low of $1.37980.
Investors have been expecting the EU to adopt a plan to
reduce Greece's debt burden, recapitalize European banks to
help absorb bond losses and strengthen the euro zone rescue
fund, the European Financial Stability Facility, to stave off
contagion in the bond market.
But differences remain over the extent of losses that
private holders of Greek bonds would have to incur and the size
of a planned bank recapitalization, while the scope for
"The market was anticipating an outcome to resolve at least
temporarily some of the issues, we saw that immediately after
the German vote," said John McCarthy, director of foreign
exchange at ING Capital Markets in New York. "Then there are
reports they are still deadlocking on the 'haircuts,' and we
have seen the euro tumble."
The euro's decline came despite a lifeline from the
incoming head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who
signaled the bank would go on buying troubled states' bonds to
combat market turmoil.
YEN-INTERVENTION WATCH
The dollar, meanwhile, set a record low against the yen,
keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities,
with hedge funds building bearish bets on the greenback.
The greenback JPY=EBS fell to 75.709 yen on EBS.
Reflecting the risk of further yen strength, Action
Economics said there is increasing interest for short-dated
dollar/yen strikes from 75.00 to 74.00.
The 75.00-yen area is where long-term leveraged exotic
structures and retail margin call orders are noted and a breach
could see significant yen demand, the research firm said.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 76.020 yen JPY=.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday, sources said.
The Australian dollar was down 0.8 percent at US$1.0343
after Australia's underlying inflation data came in below
expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut AUD=D4.
