* EFSF to be leveraged "several fold" - draft EZ statement

* Details to be decided in November

* Dollar hits record low vs yen (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Oct 26 The euro slipped against the dollar on Wednesday but was well above session lows in choppy trading after a draft euro zone statement said European leaders plan to leverage the region's bailout fund by "several fold".

The euro zone common currency briefly traded above $1.39 following news of the draft statement but came off as the announcement said details of the plan will only be decided in November. For more see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7].

"Bottom line, no major surprises so far. We still need to figure out what the details of the 'leverage' will be," said John Bland, co-founder of Global-View.com in Cape May, New Jersey. "Frankly, indicating that the details will not be available until 'late November' is a bit of a disappointment."

Earlier the euro rose against the dollar after Germany's lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund through leveraging, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate at the European summit in Brussels. [ID:nB4E7LA026]

But that optimism waned quickly.

In mid-afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was slightly down on the day at $1.3896, but well above the session low of $1.37980. It rose as high as $1.39080 in the wake of the draft statement.

The euro's decline came despite a lifeline from the incoming head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who signaled the bank would go on buying troubled states' bonds to combat market turmoil.

YEN-INTERVENTION WATCH

The dollar, meanwhile, set a record low against the yen, keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities, with hedge funds building bearish bets on the greenback.

The greenback JPY=EBS fell to 75.709 yen on EBS, but was last at 76.060, little changed on the day.

Reflecting the risk of further yen strength, Action Economics said there is increasing interest for short-dated dollar/yen strikes from 75.00 to 74.00.

The 75.00-yen area is where long-term leveraged exotic structures and retail margin call orders are noted and a breach could see significant yen demand, the research firm said.

The dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 76.020 yen JPY=.

Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary policy further at a meeting on Thursday, sources said. [ID:nL3E7LP3AR]

The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at US$1.0393 after Australia's underlying inflation data came in below expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut AUD=D4. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)