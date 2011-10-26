* EFSF to be leveraged "several fold" - draft EZ statement
* Details to be decided in November
* Dollar hits record low vs yen
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The euro slipped against the
dollar on Wednesday but was well above session lows in choppy
trading after a draft euro zone statement said European leaders
plan to leverage the region's bailout fund by "several fold".
The euro zone common currency briefly traded above $1.39
following news of the draft statement but came off as the
announcement said details of the plan will only be decided in
November. For more see [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7].
"Bottom line, no major surprises so far. We still need to
figure out what the details of the 'leverage' will be," said
John Bland, co-founder of Global-View.com in Cape May, New
Jersey. "Frankly, indicating that the details will not be
available until 'late November' is a bit of a disappointment."
Earlier the euro rose against the dollar after Germany's
lower house of parliament approved a motion to strengthen the
euro zone rescue fund through leveraging, providing Chancellor
Angela Merkel with the mandate she needs to negotiate at the
European summit in Brussels. [ID:nB4E7LA026]
But that optimism waned quickly.
In mid-afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was slightly
down on the day at $1.3896, but well above the session low of
$1.37980. It rose as high as $1.39080 in the wake of the draft
statement.
The euro's decline came despite a lifeline from the
incoming head of the European Central Bank, Mario Draghi, who
signaled the bank would go on buying troubled states' bonds to
combat market turmoil.
YEN-INTERVENTION WATCH
The dollar, meanwhile, set a record low against the yen,
keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities,
with hedge funds building bearish bets on the greenback.
The greenback JPY=EBS fell to 75.709 yen on EBS, but was
last at 76.060, little changed on the day.
Reflecting the risk of further yen strength, Action
Economics said there is increasing interest for short-dated
dollar/yen strikes from 75.00 to 74.00.
The 75.00-yen area is where long-term leveraged exotic
structures and retail margin call orders are noted and a breach
could see significant yen demand, the research firm said.
The dollar was last down 0.1 percent at 76.020 yen JPY=.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday, sources said.
[ID:nL3E7LP3AR]
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at US$1.0393
after Australia's underlying inflation data came in below
expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut AUD=D4.
