* EFSF to be leveraged "several fold" - draft EZ statement
* Details to be decided in November
* EU sources say EFSF to be leveraged up to 1 trln euros
* Dollar hits record low vs yen
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The euro rose against most
currencies on Wednesday, cheered by reports that the European
bailout fund aimed at containing the region's debt crisis will
be boosted to as much as 1 trillion euros.
European leaders plan to leverage the 400 billion euro
European Financial Stability Facility by "several fold, a draft
euro zone statement, while European Union sources said the
amount would be leveraged around four times. For details, see
[ID:nL5E7LQ4VJ] [ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]
U.S. stocks rose, the euro rose above $1.39 in a day of
choppy trade, while U.S. 30-year bonds fell more than one point
as investors once again embraced risky trades.
Fund managers, however, believe the celebration will be
short-lived, with some saying that using leverage to solve huge
debt problems would have severe repercussions.
"The market likes this on a short-term basis because
somehow that 1 trillion from the bailout fund is going to end
up in the financial system and that would boost asset prices,"
said Lance Roberts, chief executive officer and chief economist
at asset management firm Streettalk Advisors in Houston,
Texas.
"What they won't like is the end result of another
financial crisis down the road because of a credit lock-up as a
result of using more debt to solve a debt problem," he said.
"This fund will probably most likely fail in its global
endeavor of trying to bail out the entirety of Europe."
The euro briefly rose against the dollar following the euro
zone draft statement, but slipped as investors took in the news
that details of the plan will only be decided in November.
[ID:nL5E7LQ4Q7]
The euro held steady late in the session as details emerged
about the extent of leverage for the rescue fund.
In late afternoon trading, the euro EUR=EBS was slightly
down on the day at $1.38920, but well above the session low of
$1.37980. It had risen as high as $1.39080 in the wake of the
draft statement.
The euro rose against other major currencies, up 0.2
percent at 105.950 yen EURJPY=EBS and up 0.4 percent at
1.22510 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS. Against sterling it was up
0.1 percent at 87.03 pence EURGBP=.
Earlier, Germany's lower house of parliament approved a
motion to strengthen the euro zone rescue fund through
leveraging, providing Chancellor Angela Merkel with the mandate
she needs to negotiate at the European summit in Brussels.
[ID:nB4E7LA026]
Also on Wednesday, the incoming head of the European
Central Bank, Mario Draghi, signaled the bank would go on
buying bonds of troubled euro zone members to combat market
turmoil.
YEN-INTERVENTION WATCH
The dollar, meanwhile, set a record low against the yen,
keeping alive the risk of intervention by Japanese authorities,
with hedge funds building bearish bets on the greenback.
The greenback fell to 75.709 yen on EBS JPY=EBS before
rising. It was last at 76.250, up 0.2 percent on the day.
Reflecting the risk of further yen strength, Action
Economics said there is increasing interest for short-dated
dollar/yen strikes from 75.00 to 74.00.
The 75.00-yen area is where long-term leveraged exotic
structures and retail margin call orders are noted and a breach
could see significant yen demand, the research firm said.
Japan's central bank is likely to debate easing monetary
policy further at a meeting on Thursday, sources said.
[ID:nL3E7LP3AR]
The Australian dollar was down 0.3 percent at US$1.0391
after Australia's underlying inflation data came in below
expectations, increasing the chances of a rate cut AUD=D4.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; editing by Leslie
Adler)