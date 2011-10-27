NEW YORK Oct 27 The dollar, which has hit a string of record lows this week against the yen, fell to a new low on Thursday as investors continued to test the resolve of Japanese authorities who have intervened twice in 2011 to date to stem the yen's strength.

The dollar dropped as low as 75.668 yen JPY=EBS on electronic trading platform EBS and was last down 0.6 percent at 75.72 yen.

The euro extended gains against the dollar after data showed U.S. gross domestic product growth posted at 2.5 percent in the third quarter, in line with economists' expectations.

The euro was last up 1.2 percent at $1.4061 EUR= from $1.4047 just before the release of the data. (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)