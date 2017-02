NEW YORK Oct 27 The U.S. dollar pared losses against the euro on Thursday after data showed a drop in U.S. pending home sales for September.

For pending home sales data click on [ID:nN1E79Q0H0].

The euro edged down against the dollar after the data to $1.4119 EUR= from $1.4130 before the data. The euro is still up 1.5 percent on the day against the dollar. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)