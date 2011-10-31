* Dollar/yen hits 3-mo low vs dollar after Japan intervenes

* Euro loses euphoric gains from last week

* Dollar broadly firmer as Italy, Spain bond yields soar (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Oct 31 The yen slumped to a three-month low against the dollar, while the euro pared its October gains on renewed fears about last week's plan to stem Europe's debt and bank crisis.

The yen tumbled against the dollar after Japan intervened to curb the currency's climb, but more official action may be needed for the impact to hold.

Risk aversion reigned as fears about the European debt crisis weighed on MF Global Holdings MF.N. The futures broker, which bet heavily on the region's debt, filed for bankruptcy. For details, see [ID:nN1E79U0DF].

Global stocks, commodities and riskier currencies fell. U.S. Treasuries thrived and the euro wiped out all of the gains garnered last week after euro zone leaders agreed on action to resolve the European debt crisis.

The euro last traded down 2.2 percent at $1.3834 EUR=, but remained up about 3.4 percent in October.

"Last week's euro rally was purely a knee-jerk reaction and was overdone given the lack of details in the plan," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Today's drop makes sense and this is probably the beginning of a longer trend downward for the euro."

"There are also reports that the Chinese may give less support for the EFSF (European Financial Stability Facility), which is also a big negative for the euro," he said.

Against the yen, the dollar was up 3.1 percent at 78.16 JPY= and was up 1.5 percent for the month.

The euro was up 0.9 percent at 108.24 EURJPY=. The euro gained 4.9 percent against the yen in October.

Japan's intervention, the latest in less than three months and its third this year, followed repeated warnings about the yen's strength and came just days before the Group of 20 leaders' summit in Cannes, France. Tokyo wants a weaker yen to help the export-driven economy Japanese recover from last spring's earthquake. For more, click on [ID:nL4E7LV0D4].

The intervention came after the dollar hit a record low of 75.311 yen JPY=EBS, with the greenback on track for its best monthly gain since March.

Traders were inclined to test Tokyo's resolve, pushing the dollar below 78 yen even though there had been talk of possible official bids near that level. This brought it well below an earlier high of 79.553 yen on the EBS trading platform, its highest since Aug. 4, when Japan last intervened to weaken the Japanese currency.

The greenback though was still shy of its 200-day moving average near 80 yen.

"One has to question how seriously the market will take Japanese intervention," said Todd Elmer, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup in New York. "The most recent rounds of intervention of brought isolated bouts of USDJPY buying and its not clear that policymakers are now ready to engage in more protracted action."

"Indeed, the timing looks tough for repeated intervention since this round comes directly ahead of the G20 meeting," he said.

Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Tokyo stepped into the market on its own and would keep intervening until it was satisfied with the results.

The options market showed bets on the yen's gains against the dollar on a one-month horizon had not eased significantly, reflecting the market's belief that the impact of intervention would not last more than around two to three weeks. <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ Swiss draw line in sand to cap franc [ID:nL5E7K61FL]

BOJ eases policy with eye on yen [ID:nL3E7LR034]

Japan data suggests recovery cooling [ID:nL3E7LS03C]

Japan exports by destination: link.reuters.com/kug64s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

Italian and Spanish bond yields surged on Monday, prompting the European Central Bank to buy the debt. Any relief from last week's European plan to contain the euro zone's fiscal problems faded, with many details of the package still unclear.

Analysts said the euro could remain weak ahead of a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday, where an interest rate cut for December may be flagged.

However, the dollar could also come under renewed pressure if U.S. policymakers announce plans to explore further easing measures to support growth after a Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.

The dollar index rose 1.9 percent to 76.516 .DXY. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Andrew Hay)