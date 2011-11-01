* Juncker: Greece could go bankrupt if aid plan rejected

* Merkel, Sarkozy fully committed to implementing EU plan

* Germans warn of Greek euro exit

* Traders on alert for further yen intervention from Japan (Updates prices, adds quotes, graphics; changes byline)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 1 The euro slid for a third straight session against the dollar on Tuesday, hitting a near three-week low as Greece's surprise call for a referendum on its latest rescue package fueled fears of an imminent default.

The Greek government faced possible collapse as ruling party lawmakers demanded Prime Minister George Papandreou resign for throwing the nation's euro membership into jeopardy with a shock call for a referendum. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M1087]

Caught unaware by his high-risk gamble, the leaders of France and Germany summoned Papandreou to crisis talks in Cannes on Wednesday to push for a quick implementation of Greece's new bailout deal ahead of a summit of the G20 major world economies. [ID:nL5E7M11SG]

While the euro pared losses against the dollar EUR= after a media report said there was growing opposition from Greek lawmakers for the prime minister's bid for a referendum, it hovered at $1.3746, or 0.8 percent lower on the day.

"A report that the Greek referendum idea was all but dead seemed to get a response from markets. We saw a bit of a short squeeze in the euro and stocks responded positively as well," said Brian Dolan, chief strategist at Forex.com in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The euro EUR= had earlier fallen to as low as $1.3608, its weakest level since Oct. 12, but losses were curbed after French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone conversation agreed that they were committed to last week's EU decisions. [ID:nL5E7M1302].

Greece's move drew a howl of protest from European leaders. Germans expressed fury and frustration, with political leaders saying it could plunge Greece into bankruptcy and force it out of the euro zone. [ID:nL5E7M10I0]

"They will probably face increased criticism from their European counterparts who have worked hard to strike a deal," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"Unfortunately in the near term, this could add pressure on the European Central Bank to cut interest rates or at least telegraph plans to do so this week," she said. "For this reason, we could see further losses in the euro."

Riskier assets fell across the board, including commodities and global equities, and the euro was on track to post its largest three-day drop since May 2010. Prices of German Bunds and U.S. Treasuries, traditional safe-havens, rose.

Jean-Claude Juncker, chairman of the Eurogroup -- the finance ministers of the euro zone -- said Papandreou decided to hold a referendum without consulting his European colleagues. [ID:nLDE7A0021].

"The Greek referendum position and plan for a no-confidence vote has caused the market to price back in the risk of a Greek exit from the euro," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York.

"The immediate risk is if Papandreou does not survive the no-confidence vote."

Both the dollar and euro are vulnerable this week given the ECB on Thursday may hint at monetary easing at its monthly policy meeting. The U.S. Federal Reserve, which concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday, may convey more stimulus lies ahead.

The U.S. dollar, nevertheless, firmed versus the yen, but was off Monday's three-month high as the impact of Japan's massive intervention slightly faded. It last traded at 78.32 yen JPY=, up 0.2 percent, with market players still wary of further yen selling by Japanese authorities.

The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.6 percent versus the yen at 107.64 EURJPY=, erasing some of the gains made during intervention. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)