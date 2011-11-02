NEW YORK Nov 2 The euro pared gains against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as doubts arose about the payment of the sixth tranche of EU/IMF loans to Greece.

EU and IMF board sources said the tranche is unlikely to be paid until after the Greek referendum with the IMF board needing more assurances that Greece can fulfill its commitments. For details, see [ID:nL5E7M244V]

The euro EUR= last traded up 0.2 percent on the day at $1.3726, but well off the session high of $1.3829. (Reporting by Nick Olivari and Steven C Johnson)