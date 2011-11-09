* LCH action on Italian debt pressures euro

* Markets fear ECB will be forced to do more

* One-month implied vols on euro/dollar vols rises (Updates prices, adds comment, changes byline)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 9 The euro fell the most in 15 months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and fears Italy could be the next euro zone country to seek a financial bailout suggested more losses to come.

Italian government bond yields soared above 7 percent after clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA raised the level of collateral needed for those holding the country's debt. Investors view a 7-percent yield as unsustainable, and both Portugal and Ireland were bailed out after their bond yields exceeded that level.

Investors feared prolonged political instability in Italy could cause delays in economic reforms, while the euro zone and international lenders would struggle to assemble a bailout large enough for Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy.

"Overall, you're not likely to see any letup in the negative sentiment and selling pressure," said Samarjit Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon in Boston. "If there's no quick resolution in the next few days, you could see low $1.30s on euro/dollar."

The euro last traded down 2.2 percent at $1.3534 EUR=, having hit a session trough of $1.3524, according to Reuters data, the lowest since Oct. 10. At current levels, it was on pace for the biggest one-day percentage drop since mid-August, 2010.

It rallied on Tuesday after Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he will resign after the country's new budget law is approved, raising hopes a new leader will act more aggressively to tackle Italy's debt problem.

"The euro has sort of defied gravity for the last couple of days, and it's clearly looking like it has been having a Wile E. Coyote moment, sort of running off the end of the cliff without realizing that there's nothing underneath," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas in New York.

Soaring bond yields forced the European Central Bank to buy Italian debt aggressively on Wednesday, according to traders.

Brown Brothers Harriman currency strategist Mark McCormick said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or cut interest rates again next month, all of which should weigh on the euro. The ECB cut rates to 1.25 percent last week.

"All of this is adding to the case for more economic weakness in the euro zone as a whole, and recent manufacturing data suggests things are getting worse," McCormick said.

The euro also fell 2 percent to 105.33 yen EURJPY=EBS.

One-month implied volatility in the euro/dollar, which gauges market expectations of the pair's currency moves in either direction, jumped to 15.65 percent EUR1MO= on Wednesday from 14.45 percent the previous session.

Traders said Japanese investors have in the past been big buyers of Italian debt and the decision to raise margins could see many unwind those positions, adding to the euro's woes.

The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 77.78 JPY=EBS but was up 1.7 percent at 0.90699 Swiss francs CHF=EBS.

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of currencies, rallied 1.7 percent to 77.915 .DXY, on track for its biggest one-day advance since August, 2010. (Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)