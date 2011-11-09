* LCH action on Italian debt pressures euro
* Markets fear ECB will be forced to do more
* One-month implied vols on euro/dollar rises
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 9 The euro fell the most in 15
months against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, and fears Italy
could be the next euro zone country to seek a financial bailout
suggested more losses to come.
Italian government bond yields soared above 7 percent after
clearing house LCH.Clearnet SA raised the level of collateral
needed for those holding the country's debt. Analysts view a
7-percent yield as unsustainable, and both Portugal and Ireland
were bailed out after their bond yields exceeded that level.
Investors feared prolonged political instability in Italy
could cause delays in economic reforms, while the euro zone and
international lenders would struggle to assemble a bailout
large enough for the country, the euro zone's third largest
economy. The euro zone has no plans for a financial rescue of
Italy, officials said. See [ID:nL6E7M95RU]
"Overall, you're not likely to see any letup in the
negative sentiment and selling pressure," said Samarjit
Shankar, managing director of global FX strategy at BNY Mellon
in Boston. "If there's no quick resolution in the next few
days, you could see low $1.30s on euro/dollar."
The euro last fell 2.1 percent to $1.3547 EUR=. It had
earlier hit a session trough of $1.3522 on Reuters data, more
than 3 cents off an intraday peak of $1.3858. At current
levels, it was on pace for the biggest one-day percentage drop
since mid-August, 2010.
The euro zone common currency rallied Tuesday after Italian
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said he will resign after the
country's new budget law is approved, raising hopes a new
leader will act more aggressively to tackle debt problems.
"The euro has sort of defied gravity for the last couple of
days, and it's clearly looking like it has been having a Wile
E. Coyote moment, sort of running off the end of the cliff
without realizing that there's nothing underneath," said Ray
Attrill, head of FX strategy for North America at BNP Paribas
in New York.
IMPLIED VOL
One-month implied volatility in the euro/dollar, which
gauges market expectations of the pair's currency moves in
either direction, jumped above 16 percent EUR1MO= from 14.45
percent the previous session.
Soaring bond yields forced the European Central Bank to buy
Italian debt aggressively on Wednesday, according to traders.
Brown Brothers Harriman currency strategist Mark McCormick
said the ECB may be forced to increase those purchases or cut
interest rates again next month.
Worries about Greece also lingered as a deal on forming a
Greek national unity government collapsed. Athens will run out
of money next month unless the new government agrees emergency
funding with the European Union and International Monetary
Fund. See [ID:nL6E7M90T2]
German and French officials have discussed plans for a
radical overhaul of the European Union that would involve
establishing a more integrated and potentially smaller euro
zone, EU sources say. The discussions also raised the
possibility of one or more countries leaving the euro zone. See
[ID:nL6E7M94N3]
The euro fell 2 percent to 105.42 yen EURJPY=EBS. It also
dropped 0.6 percent to 1.2310 Swiss francs EURCHF=EBS.
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 77.81 yen JPY=EBS and
gained 1.6 percent to 0.9088 Swiss francs CHF=EBS.
Fears about Italy's debt and steep losses in stocks lifted
the safe-haven U.S. currency. The U.S. dollar index, which
tracks the value of the greenback against a basket of
currencies, rallied 1.7 percent .DXY, its biggest one-day
advance since August, 2010.
