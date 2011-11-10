* Euro off 1-month low as Italian bond yields stabilize

* Ex-ECB vice-president Papademos to head Greek coalition

* Euro/dlr risk reversals hit extremes, implied vols climb (Updates prices, adds quotes and graphics)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Nov 10 The euro rebounded from a one-month low against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as signs of political progress in Rome helped steady Italian bond yields.

Italy moved closer to a national unity government, following Greece's lead in seeking a respected veteran technocrat to pilot painful reforms in an effort to avert a euro zone bond market meltdown. For more see [ID:nL6E7M96E9].

Italian bond yields fell back from Wednesday's record highs of around 7.5 percent but remained elevated, just below the 7 percent level seen as unsustainable. At a sale of 1-year treasury bills, Rome paid a 6.087 percent yield, the most in 14 years, but placed the full planned 5 billion euros [GVD/EUR].

"We suspect that part of the euro's gains today reflects profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. weekend," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It should, however, remain a 'one step forward, two steps back' environment for the single currency."

U.S. bond markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. stock market will remain open.

"We do not expect a fast resolution to Italy's crisis, while a rapidly deteriorating economic backdrop suggests further ECB policy easing on the way," he said.

In early afternoon New York trade, the euro EUR= was up 0.5 percent at $1.3608 after hitting a session high of $1.3652, according to Reuters data.

The euro lost more than 2 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest drop in 15 months, as Italian yields reached 7 percent. Both Portugal and Ireland were bailed out after their bond yields exceeded that level.

"Market participants have regained their appetite for risk and are retracing some of yesterday's losses, providing for a shift in focus towards fundamental data," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

"Technicals continue to suggest bearish movement and directional indicators point to a recent acceleration in downward movement," he said. "The euro has gained despite the fact that major issues ... remain unresolved."

A larger test looms for Italian debt on Nov. 14 when an auction of five-year bonds is set to take place, but near-term support is likely to be found at $1.3480, he said.

In Greece, the president's office said on Thursday that former European Central Bank vice-president Lucas Papademos will head the country's new crisis coalition, charged with saving the country from default and bankruptcy. [ID:nL5E7MA0DE]

"The euro will continue to be quite volatile," said Colin Harte, director of currency and fixed income at Barings Asset Management.

"The major change will only come when people know whether policymakers will commit themselves to some sort of major policy response or whether they will go to the printing presses to save Italy, which would result in a weaker euro."

Analysts expected bouts of short-covering to lift the common currency as investors take profits on short euro positions. This will mean the euro will not move lower in a straight line, with any recovery likely to be sold into.

BEARISH OPTIONS POSITIONING

On the options market, one-month implied volatility -- a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar -- surged to a one-month high around 16.50 percent EUR1MO= from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

One-month risk reversals in euro/dollar -- a gauge of the premium demanded to buy bets on a currency falling or rising -- rose to record high levels around 4.15 vols EUR1MRR=ICAP in favor of euro puts, or bets on it falling.

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.1 percent at 105.58 yen EURJPY= while the dollar fell 0.3 percent to 77.58 yen JPY=. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag and Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)