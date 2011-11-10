* Italian yields stabilize just below key 7 percent

* Signs of political progress, debt auction lift sentiment

* Euro/dollar options signal increasing bearishness (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, Nov 10 The euro rose against the dollar on Thursday after its steepest sell-off in 15 months as an Italian bond sale was not as bad as expected, easing fears of a debt crisis in the euro zone's third-largest economy.

Signs of political progress as Rome moved closer to a national unity government also helped stabilize Italian bond yields, which soared this week to record highs above 7 percent, a level widely deemed unsustainable.

Sentiment remained negative, however, as uncertainty remained over the selection of a new leader in Italy and whether the new government can implement painful economic reforms. The options market showed an increase in the level of bearishness on the euro.

"We are still pretty bearish on the euro," said John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington. "Nothing in Italy yet has been passed or approved and there's no real sign of any progress. Overall, we expect more bad news before a final solution."

Italy paid its highest yield in 14 years to sell 12-month debt on Thursday and although there was relief the sale went smoothly, worries remained that Italy's borrowing costs were unsustainable. See [ID:nLDE71H0UY]

The country could face a more rigorous test when it sells up to 3 billion euros of five-year bonds next week.

The euro EUR= last rose 0.4 percent to $1.3593, after hitting a session high of $1.3652, according to Reuters data. It tumbled 2.1 percent against the dollar on Wednesday, its biggest drop since August, 2010.

"We suspect that part of the euro's gains today reflects profit-taking ahead of a long U.S. weekend," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "It should, however, remain a 'one step forward, two steps back' environment for the single currency."

U.S. bond markets will be closed on Friday in observance of the Veterans Day holiday. The U.S. stock market will remain open.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

Italian debt falling due over the next 12 months link.reuters.com/vez84s

Maturity schedule for European debt r.reuters.com/pyv42s

Euro zone debt crisis graphics r.reuters.com/hyb65p

BREAKINGVIEWS-Calculator: Italy debt spiral r.reuters.com/gep62s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

BEARISH OPTIONS

One-month implied volatility -- a gauge of market expectations of the euro's moves versus the dollar -- rose to a one-month high around 16.50 percent EUR1MO= from a low of 14.00 percent the previous session.

One-month risk reversals in euro/dollar rose as high as 4.58 EUR1MRR=GFI in favor of euro puts, from 4.25 on Wednesday, suggesting investors are betting on more weakness in the pair.

"Technicals continue to suggest bearish movement and directional indicators point to a recent acceleration in downward movement," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

The euro also got a boost after traders said the European Central Bank bought Italian bonds aggressively with short maturities. Investors are increasingly looking to the ECB to try and keep Italian bond yields below the 7 percent level through purchases in the secondary market. [ID:nL5E7MA1NT]

In a sign the crisis could spread even further, the yield spread of 10-year French bonds FR10YT=TWEB over German Bunds hit euro-era highs above 170 basis points.

Standard & Poor's said "a technical error" caused a message to be sent suggesting France's credit rating had been changed. S&P said that was not the case, and it was investigating the cause of the error. See [ID:nWNA3211]

Against the yen, the euro was up 0.1 percent at 105.54 EURJPY=. The dollar fell 0.2 percent to 77.66 yen JPY=. (Additional reporting by Julie Haviv; Editing by Andrew Hay )