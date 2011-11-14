* Italy, Greece appoint new government leaders
* Italian yields resume rise after auction
* Yen strongest since last intervention by Japan
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Nov 14 The euro fell against the
dollar on Monday and more losses were likely as new governments
in Italy and Greece failed to assuage fears about the euro zone
sovereign debt crisis.
Italian government bond yields resumed their rise,
prompting the European Central Bank to step in, even as former
European Commissioner Mario Monti was appointed Sunday to head
a new government in Rome in hopes of restoring market
confidence.
In Greece, new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos, a former
European Central Bank vice president, will have to win
Wednesday's confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting euro
zone finance ministers in Brussels Thursday, as uncertainty
persisted over whether Athens will receive the next tranche of
aid to avoid a default.
"Like many times before, the Europeans delivered the
necessary policy response to avert a meltdown with both Italy
and Greece moving to install national unity governments, led by
technocrats," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown
Brothers Harriman in New York.
But "this is unlikely to be a silver bullet and many
questions still remain," he said. "Outside of brief short
covering rallies, we expect the euro to remain under pressure
in the coming weeks and ultimately end the year around $1.29."
The euro traded down 0.8 percent at $1.3644 EUR=. It had
fallen as low as $1.3623 after breaking below support at its
100-week moving average around $1.3638. It also fell 0.9
percent to 105.11 yen EURJPY=.
Traders cited sizable options expiries at $1.3750. Further
resistance is seen near $1.3870, its high set on Nov. 1, with
offers from Asian sovereign investors reportedly just above
that.
The euro zone common currency briefly pared losses after an
auction of 3 billion euro five-year Italian bonds drew decent
demand, despite yields hitting 6.29 percent, a high since the
euro was introduced in 1999. But the relief was short-lived.
For details, see [ID:nL5E7ME1WB1
In a sign that the debt crisis may spread further, Spanish
10-year bond yields ES10YT=TWEB rose above 6 percent on
Monday for the first time since the European Central Bank
started to buy the country's bonds in August. [ID:nL5E7ME2C8]
YEN STRENGTH
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 77.01 yen JPY=, after
earlier falling as low as 76.811, its lowest since Japan's
massive yen-selling intervention efforts on Oct. 31.
"People are gradually realizing that another round of
intervention isn't going to come ... and so bids look like
they're gradually being shifted lower," said Geoff Kendrick,
currency strategist at Nomura in London.
The head of the International Monetary Fund said Saturday
that Japan's recent currency intervention aimed at curbing
excess volatility was in line with the spirit of G7 and G20,
although concerted action is the most efficient way.
[ID:nT9E7HU00M]
Traders said interventions, particularly unilateral actions
such as Japan's, are unlikely to have a long-term impact and
the dollar may slip on any signs of problems in the U.S.
economy.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar index .DXY
stood at 77.461, off a one-month high of 78.165 set last week.
